Larne goalkeeper reveals ‘huge sympathy’ for Crusaders’ Jonny Tuffey over ‘difficult’ penalty rule

Irish Cup Final

On another day the Crusaders custodian may have been viewed as a hero in saving three penalties but on each occasion he was ruled to have jumped off his line before the spot-kicks were taken, leading to a red card for the former Northern Ireland international.

Tuffey was left crestfallen at Mourneview Park, stating: “When you save three penalties in an Irish Cup semi-final you should be celebrating and drinking champagne but I’m going home to stare at four walls. It’s madness, absolute madness.”

Part of the goalkeepers’ union, Mitchell, whose side eventually won 6-5 in the shoot-out after a 1-1 draw, could appreciate the sentiment.

He said: “I’ve huge sympathy for Jonny Tuffey. As a goalkeeper, it’s an opportunity to be the hero in the shoot-out. This new rule is a difficult one. I’m not going to lie. It is in your head when you’re in goals… it’s a tough one to take I’d imagine.

“In all my years of playing and watching I’ve not seen much like that to be honest.

“People would usually say you don’t really remember semi-finals and finals for the performances and events, more the result - but I think this is maybe the exception this year.”

Trailing 1-0 at the break, an out-of-sorts Larne looked as though the occasion would pass them by only to react well and level in the second half through Ronan Hale prior to a red card for Crusaders striker Adam Lecky and before the most eventful penalty shoot-out in Irish Cup history.

“There were a few home truths at half-time as we were far below our usual standards in the first half,” admitted Mitchell.

“The manager (Tiernan Lynch) got a reaction from the boys, I thought we came out for the second half flying and well on top even before the red card.

“The whole thing was crazy in the end but the overriding emotion was just sheer joy. We’ve got to the final which is reward for all the hard work we have put in.”

With 1,000 spectators allowed into Mourneview Park for tonight’s final against Linfield, Mitchell is relishing the opportunity to play in front of people again.

“You miss fans - even the little bits of abuse about having a big nose and bad hairline,” said the Larne player with a smile.

“Overall, it is a little bit lifeless without the fans. Our fans, especially, have backed us massively when they could come to the ground and with the match streams when they couldn’t, plus behind us on social media. So it’s a massive reward for them to be able to be at the final.

“To reach the final is huge for the club and means an awful lot to the people who have been there through thick and thin. A lot of our board members were there when we were in the Championship.

“It’s a real journey for the town as much as anything and to have 500 or so of them in will be massive. It will be great to play in front of them and, hopefully, we can bring the Cup home.”