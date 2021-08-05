Larne have had ‘more positives than negatives’ in European run, says Tiernan Lynch after defeat to Pacos de Ferreira

Larne captain Jeff Hughes strides out in midfield during last night’s game Picture: Andrew Sculion

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch believes his side will learn from the experience after a 4-0 defeat away to Pacos de Ferreira.

It leaves the Invermen with a real mountain to climb in next week’s second leg at Inver Park.

Two mistakes helped to gift the talented home side the first two goals – just before half-time and with 20 minutes remaining.

Two further late goals all but ensured it will be the Portuguese side who will face Tottenham Hotspur in the play-off.

Larne boss Lynch feels his players will be better for the experience their European run is bringing.

“The goals we gave away played a huge part in the outcome of the game,” he said.

“Conceding a minute before half-time, and the manner in which we conceded it, was a big blow to us.

“I thought we regrouped and got ourselves back into the game and started to threaten a bit from set-pieces.

“We got caught from another sucker punch and mentally it was difficult to recover from that.

“It’s our first time in Europe and we’ve learned a huge amount up to this point and that’s what we’re looking for from this.

“Were we ever going to win the Conference League? Obviously not, but will it stand us in good stead going forward as a club? Yes, it will obviously.

“There have been so many more positives than negatives and we’ll look to build on that.”

While a big one for Larne, the game at the Capital do Móvel stadium, just outside Porto, was important for the home side too as they hosted fans for the first time since March 2020

It was also the first time the home side were able to play European football in their own stadium.

For Larne it was another stop-off on their first ever European campaign, having seen off Welsh League side Bala Town and Danish outfit AGF Aarhus in the opening two qualifying rounds.

Larne also came into the game boosted by the news that boss Lynch, along with brother and assistant Seamus, had signed new three-year contracts with the club.

Lynch’s counterpart, meanwhile, home manager Jorge Simao, warned his men against complacency ahead of the tie, pointing out the Invermen’s strengths in the build-up.

The Porto-based side looked fired up in the early stages, and came close to opening the scoring twice in the first 10 minutes.

Brazilian star Denilson was a constant thorn in Larne’s side all night, but was scratching his head as to how he hadn’t opened the scoring before he actually did.

Inside the opening 10 minutes, he brought a smart save from Rohan Ferguson before the striker headed into the turf when well placed from another cross.

From this point, Lynch’s men got a better grip of the game, and restricted the home side to efforts from outside the box.

The most notable came, once again, from Denilson, who led a breakaway for Pacos, but his effort from 20 yards was comfortably stopped by the Larne goalkeeper.

It looked like Larne had done enough to get to the break level, but they were undone by a mistake a minute before the whistle.

While keeping possession at the back – as they have become known for – the ball was worked back to goalkeeper Ferguson inside the penalty area.

The former Linfield stopper took one touch too many, however, and the alert Denilson was quick to rob the keeper and poke the ball into an unguarded goal.

In the second half, Larne had once again been equipping themselves well, however they were undone by another silly mistake with 20 minutes remaining.

This time midfielder John Herron attempted a pass across the face of the Larne penalty area and it was intercepted by substitute Helder Ferreira.

Ferreira – who had only just come on – squared the ball to Denilson and he took a touch before finishing from 12 yards out.

Three minutes later and the hosts really drove home their advantage with the best goal of the evening.

Canadian international Stephen Eustaquio – fresh from starring for his country at this summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup – picked up a corner 20 yards out and arrowed a low effort into Ferguson’s bottom right corner.

There was still time for a fourth on the stroke of 90 minutes, with Pacos breaking the offside trap as two substitutes combined.

Ferreira was once again the architect as he crossed for Silva de Jesus to slot home from 10 yards out to make it four and leave Larne all but out of Europe.

Pacos de Ferreira: A Ferreria, Baixinho, Gonzaga, Pereira Junior (Da Silva Souza 74), Delgado Baeza (Silva De Jesus 66), Silva, Carlos, De Jesus (’66 H Ferreira), Vigario (Autunes 44), Eustaquio, Santos (Djalo 77)

Unused subs: De Almedia, Irbahim , Djalo, Duarte Castanheria, Duarte Castanheira, Pires, Fernando, Da Silva Ramos, Pedro.

Larne: Ferguson, Balmer, Watson, Herron, Sule (Mitchell 66), Randall (Kelly 76), McDaid (Hale 76), Bolger, Cosgrove, Hughes, Jarvis

Unused subs: Argyrides, Robinson,Scott, Lusty, Lynch.

Referee: Matej Jug (Slovenia)

Man of the match: Demilson

Match rating: 7/10