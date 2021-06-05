Larne have won silverware this season but reaching Europe would be our biggest achievement, claims Herron

Larne midfielder John Herron insists his team’s final game of the season at Inver Park on Saturday is undoubtedly their most important.

Tiernan Lynch’s boys face Cliftonville in the Uefa Conference League play-off shoot-out – a fixture that will not only bring down the curtain on an indifferent Irish League campaign, but also earn the winners a huge financial jackpot.

Both sides squeezed through to the money-spinning showdown on the back of slender semi-final victories.

It took a goal deep into injury time by Larne’s Marty Donnelly to see off a gutsy Glenavon, while there was drama at the end of a north Belfast derby when Paddy McLaughlin’s Reds inched home 5-4 on penalties against Crusaders – only after Michael Ruddy’s spot-kick had hit the underside of the crossbar and had clearly crossed the line, which was missed by the match officials.

Even though this is their third final of the season, Herron reckons it’s the most important of the lot because the players have the chance to write themselves into the club’s record books by securing European football for the first time.

“It’s a massive match,” said the former Glentoran man.

“Every game has been massive over the last month or so, but this is different because European football would mean everything to the football club.

“We’ve played more games than any other team in the league; we’ve completed the 38 Premiership games like everyone else, but we’ve reached the Shield final (and won it), the Irish Cup final and now we are in the European play-off final.

“It’s something the players must get used to (playing in finals) and we are all looking forward to it.

"The carrot for the players is becoming the first group to represent the club in European football – that would be a dream.”

Herron is under no illusions that Cliftonville will have no fears, especially after beating Crusaders, albeit on penalties, in the semi-final.

“Cliftonville had a bit of luck in the penalty shoot-out,” he added.

“They’ll be coming to our place buzzing because of it. They know they are only 90 minutes away from a European bonanza.

“Cliftonville are always a difficult team to beat, they always seem to raise it against us.

“They are well drilled and well managed. Paddy McLaughlin has them playing good football and our surface will suit them.

"They like to get the ball down and play through midfield.

“People tend to forget they are one of the biggest clubs in Belfast, they’ll certainly be coming to us to spoil the party.

“They must be given great credit for reaching this stage and we’ll be giving them the respect they have earned and deserve. We know exactly what to expect; it will be one of our toughest games of the season.

“At the end of the day it’s all about the result. It’s the last game of the season, we’ve got to roll up our sleeves and make sure we finish it on a high.”

Although Larne have struggled on the home straight in terms of the Danske Bank Premiership title race, Herron reckons they can take great heart from their performance against Glenavon.

“Glenavon are a good, well managed side and we knew what to expect,” he added. “They have pushed us hard a few times this season.

“We probably haven’t been at our best for whatever reason over the past few games.

"Whether it was the first minute or the 93rd minute, when you’ve got Martin Donnelly on the pitch he can produce moments of magic – and that’s exactly what he did.

“It may have been late on, but he showed great composure inside the box to curl in the winner – not too many players have that in their locker.”