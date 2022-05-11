Larne hold their nerve to keep European bid alive

Larne 2 Coleraine 0

Larne booked their place in the European play-off final for a second successive season with a 2-0 win at home to Coleraine.

The Invermen scored early on through a Rodney Brown own goal as they took control of the contest, but had to wait until six minutes into stoppage time to make the tie safe with a deserved victory.

It keeps the dream of a return to European football alive for Tiernan Lynch’s men who will now travel to The Oval for Friday’s decider against Glentoran.

It was a game Larne dominated for large periods and they stamped their authority early on.

With 11 minutes on the clock, Mark Randall unleashed a thunderous half-volley from the angle of the box, which Coleraine goalkeeper Martin Gallagher did well to turn on to the crossbar.

From the resulting corner, however, Larne broke the deadlock. Randall swung in the ball from the left and Kofi Balmer got his head on it to deflect the ball over the line via a big deflection from Coleraine defender Brown and the underside of the crossbar.

Randall was in the thick of the action 10 minutes later when the home side went close again.

This time Lee Lynch’s cross was parried by Gallagher – standing in for regular stopper Gareth Deane – and Randall’s follow-up from 12 yards was bravely blocked.

The first half was a tale of dominance from a red-hot Larne as a Tomas Cosgrove header was cleared off the line by Lyndon Kane.

With 41 minutes gone, Lynch released Ben Doherty, but his tame effort was dealt with by Gallagher.

After the restart, Cosgrove crossed to Lee Bonis who put it on a plate for McDaid, but he could only shoot straight at Gallagher.

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney introduced striker Matthew Shevlin and midfielder Aaron Jarvis. The visitors’ chances were, however, dealt a blow as the game ticked into the final 15 minutes when promising youngster Patrick Kelly was forced off with injury.

Their best chance of the night by some distance fell to fellow midfielder Stephen Lowry who found himself in space inside the Larne penalty area, but side-footed agonisingly wide of the far post from 12 yards out.

Two minutes later, at the other end, Larne would have wrapped it up but for a fine save from Gallagher.

Good work from Bonis – returning to the side after an injury lay-off – saw him cut inside and present the ball to former Bannsider Doherty 20 yards out. However, his arrowing effort was turned away by Gallagher to deny Doherty a fourth goal against his former employers this season.

Two minutes into stoppage time and Coleraine were left wondering how they hadn’t levelled. A ball over the top beat the Larne defence and fell to Curtis Allen close to the penalty spot, but the experienced striker stabbed just wide.

That was to prove costly as the game ticked into the sixth minute of added on time.

Having pushed everyone up, Bonis played the ball up to Andy Scott who ran from his own half before unselfishly squaring for Mark Randall to tap into an empty net and clinch the victory.

Larne: Ferguson, Balmer, Kelly, Sule, Randall, McDaid (’68 Scott), Doherty (’85 Jarvis), Lynch (’85 Mitchel), Bolger, Bonis, Cosgrove

Unused subs: Devlin, Hale, Lusty

Coleraine: Gallagher, Kane, Mullan (’85 Allen), Brown (’53 Jarvis), Lowry, J McLaughlin (’53 Shevlin), Bradley, Carson, O’Donnell, Glackin, Kelly (’78 Wilson)

Unused subs: Henderson, K McLaughlin, Tosh.

Referee: Ross Dunlop

Man of match: Mark Randall

Match rating: 7/10