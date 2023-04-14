Larne in dreamland after sealing first Premiership title in 134-year history

Crusaders 0 Larne 2

Lee Bonis wheels away in celebration after netting Larne’s second in the win over Crusaders — © Pacemaker/Alan Weir

The party could go on for some time.

On Friday night, Tiernan Lynch’s Larne wrote themselves into the record books by winning the Danske Bank Premiership title for the first time in the club’s history.

It was the moment everyone at the club had been waiting for following the takeover of Purplebricks entrepreneur Kenny Bruce back in 2017.

Not only did he invest in the team, but he also poured money into the stadium which has made Inver Park one of the finest playing arenas in the Irish League.

Strike pair Andy Ryan and Lee Bonis got the goals against Crusaders at Seaview that guaranteed the Invermen the League crown — and how the fans enjoyed it. They’ve waited 134 years for this moment.

Crusaders ace Billy Joe Burns is shown a straight red card — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

In reality, the game was merely a sideshow, even a distraction. Everyone who turned up wearing a red and white scarf was oozing with expectancy — and they were not disappointed.

There was no one prouder than chairman Gareth Clements — he has been pals with Bruce since their school days.

It was also a special moment for manager Lynch, who came in for a certain degree of flak on occasions when results were not satisfactory, but he came good in the end.

Bruce and Clements stuck by their man and he repaid them in the best possible way by delivering the trophy they craved — the Holy Grail of Irish League football.

Andy Ryan opens the scoring for Larne against Crusaders at Seaview — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Yes, they may have celebrated back-to-back Co Antrim Shield wins, but this is the big one — this is what they have been building towards; bringing Champions League football to Inver Park.

Lynch pulled off a masterstroke by luring Larne-born Gary Haveron onto his backroom staff last season — a man with high integrity and a will to win with great affiliation to the club. He has been instrumental in the success.

The manager also made three significant signings in the January transfer window, capturing Joe Thomson, Micheal Glynn and Ryan. They’ve all played a huge part since their introduction.

The bubbly, of course, had been on ice since Wednesday night when Glentoran nicked a last-gasp draw with Big Two rivals Linfield at Windsor Park — the cheers in east Antrim were almost audible around south Belfast.

The result meant that Lynch’s men were nine points clear with only three games remaining — it put them within touching distance of the famous old trophy, and they duly finished the job in style in north Belfast.

Incredibly, it’s the first time in 21 years the trophy has left Belfast — Portadown were the last provincial side to lift it back in 2002.

And it was only the second time this season Crusaders had lost in front of their home fans.

Crues boss Stephen Baxter made five changes to the team that defeated Coleraine earlier in the week, drafting in Chris Hegarty, Dean Ebbe, Daniel Larmour, Gary Thompson and Paul Heatley.

It’s no surprise Lynch stuck with the side that defeated Cliftonville at Solitude.

Once Ryan scored early on, the celebrations on the terraces got under way — and when Bonis struck so decisively just after the hour, it was party time.

Larne goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson kept another clean sheet — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Their task was made that little bit easier as Crusaders had defender Billy Joe Burns sent off before half-time, receiving a straight red card after an incident with Shaun Want.

It was Larne who asked the first question with Ryan and Bonis cleverly linking down the right channel which sent Thomson into the box, but his low delivery flashed across the face of the goal.

But the away supporters were dancing with joy on 12 minutes. Glynn whipped in a great ball from the left and Ryan got in ahead of Larmour to poke home at the near post.

The Crues attempted to come back off the ropes with Burns dinking a little ball into the path of Ebbe, but he failed to get a telling touch with only Rohan Ferguson to beat.

Baxter’s boys almost self-destructed on 26 minutes. Rory McKeown’s wayward pass was gobbled up by Ryan and, having spotted Johnny Tuffey off his line, he tried his luck with a 25-yard dipper which fizzed inches over the top.

They escaped again seven minutes later when Tuffey’s attempted clearance ricocheted off Ryan, but the shot-stopper was fortunate that the ball rebounded back into his hands.

The game erupted for all the wrong reasons seven minutes from the interval when Philip Lowry clattered into Fuad Sule, which resulted in a free-for-all.

Larne's Fuad Sule in party mood after the Premiership title was confirmed — © INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

In the aftermath, Burns appeared to throw the ball at defender Want and it struck him in the face, and that prompted referee Christopher Morrison to produce the red card.

Larne roared from the traps after the interval with Bonis blasting a venomous 25-yard free-kick just over the crossbar after Thomson had been hauled back by substitute Declan Caddell.

But the Crues retaliated with Jordan Forsythe forcing Ferguson into his first meaningful save of the night, getting down low to his left to paw away a well-struck 25-yard free-kick after substitute Jordan Owens — the club’s record goalscorer who signed a contract extension this week — had been fouled by Cian Bolger.

The 10 men were certainly not sitting back and they had another decent chance on 62 minutes when Larmour met a corner-kick from Ross Clarke but he bulleted his header over the bar.

Within seconds, the game was over as a contest when Bonis struck.

In a lightning raid, Bonis sent Leroy Millar hurtling down the left and when he produced the most delicious of deliveries, the striker was there to slot home.

The Larne fans were convinced it was all over; they began chanting, ‘Stand up for the champions’. There was no way back for the Crues after that.

And, on the blast of referee Morrison’s whistle, the emotions, both on the pitch and on the terraces, were released — Larne are the Irish League champions.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Hegarty, Larmour, McKeown, Forsythe (Stewart 69), Thompson (Clarke 46), Lowry, Ebbe, Lecky (Owens 46), Heatley (Caddell 44).

Subs not used: Murphy, Weir, Winchester.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want (Watson 59), Bolger, Donnelly, Cosgrove, Thomson (Gordon 69), Sule (Randall 85), Millar, Glynn (Kelly 69), Bonis, Ryan (O’Neill 85).

Subs not used: Pardington, Maguire.

Referee: Chris Morrison (Belfast)

Man of the match: Fuad Sule

Match rating: 7/10