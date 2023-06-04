Larne Ladies’ ultimate aim is to be on the same level as the men’s side, says boss Donald Malomo-Paris

Sports Direct Women’s Premiership

It took just one conversation for expectations at Larne to be made clear to Donald Malomo-Paris.

The challenge of bringing the club’s newly-promoted women’s side up to the level that their League-winning men’s team has achieved may have frightened off other coaches. Instead, Malomo-Paris is relishing the task set out in front of him.

Recording a piece of history with their first win since coming into the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership, beating Derry City Women 3-2 on Wednesday night, came with a special seal of approval as Larne owner Kenny Bruce personally messaged the players.

Being appointed just 10 days before the season kicked off meant having to get to grips with things very quickly, let alone facing last term’s Irish Cup Finalists Sion Swifts Ladies in their opening match followed by Glentoran Women and Cliftonville Ladies within the first quartet of games.

Those outings, however, were ideal according to the new Inver Park boss, because they allowed his players to learn very quickly the levels that they have to reach – and he believes the impact of that played a big role in achieving that first top-flight victory.

“I got a phone call on Monday, I went up on the Tuesday to discuss a few things, was appointed on Wednesday and the following Monday I was taking my first training session,” explained Malomo-Paris, who is most well-known in Irish League circles from his time on Paul Kirk’s coaching staff at Lisburn Distillery.

“The message they gave me was that they have developed the men’s side to the standard that it is now and one of the other objectives was to develop a strong women’s side.

“Everything that is at the disposal of the men’s team, all the resources, are also at our disposal, including the facilities at The Cliff and Inver, so there are no excuses.

“The hopes and expectations that the club has does bring a bit of pressure, but I’m not afraid of that because I put that pressure on myself. This is the elite level, the highest level for women’s football in Northern Ireland, so I have to adhere to my own standards as well.

“One of the first messages that I put across to the players was that they are elite players, and they have to start thinking like that because of the level they are now playing at.”

The injection of confidence from winning is something that Malomo-Paris is hoping to capitalise on in games against Mid Ulster Ladies on Friday and Ballymena United Women before next month’s international break – which may lead to more contact from Bruce.

“After the game on Wednesday night, at about 11 o’clock, William Noble, who has done great work with this team for years, took a call from Kenny Bruce asking to be put into our WhatsApp group so that he could put a message congratulating the girls,” said Malomo-Paris.

“For him to do that personally was great. He could have sent it to William or myself and asked us to share it, but he did it himself and I thought that was a really nice touch.”

With Glentoran and Cliftonville still neck-and-neck at the top after Friday night’s thrilling 2-2 draw at Solitude, the Glens now travel to bottom-placed Derry City on Tuesday night where they will be favourites to continue their unbeaten start to the season, before facing Crusaders Strikers on Friday in a double-game week for them.

Cliftonville will be fancied to collect three more points too, at home to Ballymena on Friday.

Lisburn Ladies will attempt to shake up the top half when they host Linfield Women, while there is a north-west derby on Friday when Derry City travel to Sion Swifts Ladies.

FIXTURES (7.45pm unless stated) Tuesday: Derry City Women v Glentoran Women. Friday: Cliftonville Ladies v Ballymena United Women, Glentoran Women v Crusaders Strikers, Larne Women v Mid Ulster Ladies, Lisburn Ladies v Linfield Women, Sion Swifts Ladies v Derry City Women.