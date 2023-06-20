Larne land former Torquay United player

Larne have announced the signing of defender Ali Omar after his departure from National League side Torquay United.

The 23-year-old, originally from London, spent two years at Plainmoor, making more than 50 appearances for the Devon club.

Before his time at Torquay, he came through the underage teams at Queen’s Park Rangers, before an 18-month stint with Championship outfit Barnsley.

“I really happy and honoured to be here, I’d like to thank the Gaffer for giving me the chance to join the club,” Ali said.

“I’m a defender and I like to try to get on the ball where possible and break the lines. I’m really excited for this challenge, I’ve moved away from home to come here and I want to go out there and show what I can do.

“I’m really excited to know the Champions League games are coming up and it’s something every kid dreams of, to play in Europe, so I’m very excited for that and can’t wait to get going.”

Meanwhile, Linfield have rewarded Max Haygarth with a new contract.

“Max joined us on a short-term contract in January with a view to extending his stay at the end of the season and it’s been pleasing that we’ve been able to reach agreement on this new deal,” said Blues boss David Healy.

“He’s a 21-year-old forward player who knows the club and the league and he’s looking forward to getting a good pre-season under his belt with a view to making a positive contribution and impression over the duration of the contract that we’ve now agreed.

“He’s come through the ranks at Manchester United and Brentford so he’s a young player of real potential who I’m looking forward to working with in the build-up to the new season.

“He’s happy and settled at the club and looking forward to showing everyone what he can do in the season ahead.”

Reece Neale has signed a two-year deal with Bangor. The 25 year old defender scored six goals in his 40 appearances in yellow and blue last season.