Larne leave it late after being pushed to the limit by H&W Welders in Irish Cup

Larne’s Thomas Maguire applauds the fans after his side's win over Harland and Wolff Welders — © Stephen Hamilton/Inpho

Larne’s treble dream is still alive. But only just.

At Blanchflower Stadium, Championship club Harland and Wolff Welders scared the living daylights out of the League leaders.

With a bit more luck in front of goal Paul Kee’s men could have caused an almighty upset and booked a place in the Semi-Finals of the Irish Cup. Michael McLellan had a golden chance saved by Rohan Ferguson, while Kyle Owens saw his header cleared off the line by Joe Thomson.

At the very least, the east Belfast side deserved extra-time thanks to a brilliant defensive display from centre backs Owens and Callum Byres, and some excellent saves from on-loan goalkeeper Michael Argyrides.

But it wasn’t to be. In the 90th minute, Scottish forward Andy Ryan scored the only goal of the game, sparing Larne’s blushes —and more importantly, an extra 30 minutes of football they didn’t need, with a game against Linfield looming on Tuesday night.

The Welders let Larne know they weren’t going to have things easy in the opening few minutes, pushing the Premiership leaders back and creating two good chances in the first five minutes. First, Matthew Ferguson flashed a header just over the bar before Michael McLellan fired after a mistake from Albert Watson.

But Larne soon found their feet. In the 12th minute Joe Thomson’s shot deflected off the Andy Ryan into the path of Paul O’Neill, but the young striker’s shot — with goalkeeper Argyrides beaten — was blocked on the line by Matthew Ferguson.

On the brink of half-time, O’Neill was left red faced when he missed from two yards. Ryan’s cross-cum-shot flashed across the front of goal, finding an unmarked O’Neill at the back post. But the chance alluded him, with the former Glentoran Irish Cup hero taking an air shot.

Larne had two chances in first half stoppage time. Ryan’s powerful shot from the corner of the box was tipped clear by Canadian Argyrides, who was named Championship Player of the Month yesterday.

Just before the whistle, Shaun Want’s low drive looked destined for the net, but it crashed into his own man — O’Neill — and deflected wide.

The Welders had a half chance at the start of the second half. Ferguson knocked the ball into the path of his strike partner, but McLellan fired over the bar from a tight angle.

McLellan had an even better chance a minute later, when he latched onto a through ball. But Rohan Ferguson denied the ex-Ards striker with his legs from six yards. Normally a classy finisher, he would have expected to score.

From the resulting corner, Kyle Owens’ powerful header beat goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson, only to be cleared off the line by Thomson. With the Larne defence rocking, the ball was soon fired back into the box, where Matthew Ferguson’s header looped over the bar.

Larne weathered the storm and gradually regained their composure, but not before Tiernan Lynch had to dip into his bench, introducing Fuad Sule, Thomas Maguire and Lee Bonis. It was a compliment to Paul Kee’s men, who had stifled Larne at every turn.

Second half chances were few and far between for the Invermen. Shea Gordon’s low shot was well held by Argyrides in the 70th minute, while the midfielder headed into the Canadian’s arms seven minutes later.

The best chance of the lot arrived in the 78th minute when Maguire cut the ball back for Bonis, but the striker’s low effort was saved by the alert Argyrides.

Thomson was the next man to test the Glentoran loanee, when he twisted and turned inside the box before unleashing a shot. But once again, Argyrides stood tall.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 90th minute. Lee Bonis split the Welders otherwise brilliant defence with beautifully weighted through ball. Andy Ryan controlled it before slipping it past the advancing Argyrides.

It was a clever finish from a January signing who has made a massive impact. This may be his most important goal yet.

H&W Welders: Argyrides, McCarthy, Byers, Owens, Kinner, Frazer (Wilson 80), Patterson (Garrett 72), Harris, Farren, Ferguson, McLellan.

Subs Not Used: Lanouette, Akassou, McMurray, Galbraith, McGuiggan.

Larne: Ferguson, Cosgrove, Glynn (Maguire 57), Want, Watson, Donnelly, Gordon, Thomson (Hutchinson 90), Kearns (Sule 57), O’Neill (Bonis 63), Ryan.

Subs Not Used: Pardington, Banda, Aretzis

Ref: Shane Andrews.

Match Rating: 6/10

Man of the Match: Kyle Owens