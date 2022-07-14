Larne left full of frustration after lack of a cutting edge against St Joseph's leads to Europa Conference League exit

Lee Bonis keeps his eye on the ball

Larne were made to pay for a toothless performance at Inver Park as a late goal from St Joseph’s of Gibraltar sealed a 1-0 aggregate win and put an end to the home side’s Europa Conference League hopes.

Mark Randall saw red for the hosts on 78 minutes, with substitute Julian Valarino bagging the winner 60 seconds later to set up a plum tie with Slavia Prague in next week’s second qualifying round.

Missing out on such an occasion, and pay day, will sting Tiernan Lynch’s men even further.

In truth, the Invermen didn’t look like breaking the deadlock against their part-time opponents.

Last week’s tie in Gibraltar was a nervy affair between two sides who had made substantial changes in the summer and were still trying to get in tune with each other’s game.

The first half at Inver last night was similar, with few genuine opportunities of note.

Larne began with a good spell of possession, but it was the visitors who had the first chance.

Spanish winger Domingo Ferrer was given the freedom of Inver inside the Larne half and he took up the invitation to unleash a swerving effort which was destined for the top left corner until Rohan Ferguson intervened.

Twelve minutes later, Ben Doherty flashed an effort wide after being slipped into space on the left by Lee Bonis. Larne did have the ball in the net on 34 minutes after a corner, but Bonis’ effort was ruled out for handball.

The second half began in the same pattern as the first and it took until the 70th minute for either side to register the first opportunity of the second period.

Randall’s corner from the right was met by Leroy Millar, but his headed effort was wide.

The game then swung within the space of a 60 seconds. With 12 minutes to go, Randall picked up a second yellow for a cheap foul.

From the resulting free-kick St Joseph’s worked the ball left to Boro and his deflected cross found fellow substitute Valarino, who stabbed home.

Larne never looked like salvaging the tie and their challenge petered out with a whimper.

Larne: Ferguson, Balmer, Kearns, Randall, Bonis, Doherty (Scott 86), Gordon (Sule 86), Bolger, Millar, Cosgrove, Hughes. Unused subs: McIntyre, Kelly, Donnelly, Sloan, Lusty, Aretzis, Greer

St Joseph’s: Fitzsimons, Bautista (Pecci 74), Yussuf (Boro 62), Olmos (Serra 90), Mouelhi, K Robba (Valarino 62), Peters, Villar, Pons, Juanma, Ferrer (Aznar 72). Unused subs: J Robba, Rojas Piner, Rosa, Cabellero,

Referee: Michael Ocenas (Slovakia).