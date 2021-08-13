Larne left ‘hungry for more’ after stunning win over Pacos de Ferreira concludes European campaign

Larne coach Tim McCann says the club are ‘hungry for more’ after bowing out of Europe with a memorable 1-0 victory over Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira at Inver Park.

The Invermen bowed out 4-1 on aggregate overall, with the Porto-based side progressing to face Tottenham Hotspur in the next round.

However, it was a memorable night for Larne after Mark Randall’s late winner as they toppled another top-quality side in their maiden European run.

“For a team who had never been in Europe before, we bow out with four wins, a draw and a defeat from six games,” said McCann. “The boys have done us and themselves proud and we feel we put a few things right from last week’s game.

“We felt we could do better than we showed last week, but they’re a top-quality side at the end of the day.

“It leaves you hungry for more and that’s what this club is striving for. We have to ensure we qualify for Europe again this year and if we do our aim is to see if we can improve on what we have done.”

After their 4-0 defeat at the Capital do Movel Stadium last week, it was a scoreline they had little chance of overturning at Inver Park last night, even with 1,150 passionate home fans behind them, but their victory ensured they signed off in style.

Tiernan Lynch made just one change in their line-up from that encounter in Portugal, as Ronan Hale came in for his first start in this season’s European competition.

It was the lively striker who went down under a challenge from a visiting defender just three minutes in as he chased what looked like a lost cause in the penalty area, but referee Mario Zebec waved away his protests.

The first half yielded few opportunities for either side, but it was a positive one for the home side as they set about Pacos, refusing to allow them time on the ball.

Pacos, meanwhile, had to wait until the final minute of the half for their first meaningful sight of goal.

After a sustained period of possession, the ball was worked to midfielder Matchoi Djalo who let fly from 25 yards, but Rohan Ferguson got down well to his right to make a comfortable stop.

Four minutes into the second half, Pacos were left wondering how they had not taken the lead.

Jose Ze Ulton picked up possession just outside the box and danced past both Kofi Balmer and Cian Bolger to leave himself with a clear sight of goal 10 yards out, only to strike the base of the post with goalkeeper Ferguson relegated to a mere spectator.

Shortly after the hour mark, Joao Pedro had the ball in Ferguson’s net as he converted a Luis Bastos free-kick from the left flank, but the flag was up for offside.

Larne added Andy Scott into the mix with half an hour remaining to inject more pace into their attack.

However, it was experienced midfielder Randall who came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock with 13 minutes left.

With space opening up in front of him, having cut in from the left, Randall rattled a shot off Andre Ferreira’s left-hand post with the goalkeeper left to clutch at air.

There was nothing Ferreira could do on 83 minutes, however. From what looked like an innocuous clearance from goalkeeper Ferguson, Randall gambled on the bounce of the ball, which deceived Bastos, and lashed past the goalkeeper from an acute angle.

From there the Invermen held on for victory, with sub Scott curling an effort just wide as Larne broke up the pitch.

Larne: Ferguson, Balmer, Watson, Herron (Lynch 86), Randall, Hale (Lusty 78), Mitchell (Scott 62), Bolger, Cosgrove, Hughes, Jarvis

Unused subs: Argyrides, Robinson, McDaid

Pacos de Ferreira: A Ferreira, Baixinho, H Ferreira (Lucas Silva 68) Ibrahim (Pires 60), Ze Ulton (Delgado 68), Djalo (Santos 60), Alves Bastos, Silva, Ramos, Pedro (Tangue 68), Eustaquio

Unused subs: De Almeida, De Oliveira, Reis Lima, Antunes, Pereira Junior, Fernando

Referee: Mario Zebec (Croatia)

Man of the match: Mark Randall

Match rating: 7/10