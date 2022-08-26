Larne maintain unbeaten record as Paul O’Neill double leads them to comfortable victory over Ballymena United

Larne 3 Ballymena United 0

Two goals from Paul O’Neill set Larne on their way a comfortable 3-0 victory for Larne over 10-man Ballymena United at Inver Park last night.

O’Neill struck either side of Steven McCullough seeing red for United just after half-time, as Larne took seven points from a possible nine at the start of the Premiership campaign.

Albert Watson then added gloss to the scoreline firing home from a corner as the match ticked into the final minute.

The game got underway after an impeccably observed minute’s silence for Don Stirling, Ballymena United’s vice-chairman, after it was announced earlier in the day he had passed away.

The first opportunity arrived with a quarter of an hour when space opened up outside the box for Fuad Sule. He took up the invitation to shoot, but it was blocked before Tomas Cosgrove crossed from the right with Paul O’Neill heading too close to the goalkeeper.

Despite having to keep their shape and discipline in the first half of the first half, it was Ballymena who should taken the lead on 28 minutes.

A long ball over the top caught Larne out down their right, but goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson was off his line quickly to deny United skipper Josh Kelly.

The resulting clearance reached Kelly on the left and his cross found Davy McDaid 15 yards out, but after taking a touch he was denied by an impressive stop from Ferguson.

Larne then broke the lead on 42 minutes when patient play saw them move the ball to the left flank to find Ballymena old boy Leroy Millar and his low cross was cleverly dummied by Lee Bonis at the front post, leaving his strike partner O’Neill with the simply task of tapping home from six yards out.

The night took another turn for the worse three minutes into the second half, when they reduced to 10 men.

Steven McCullough, playing in the centre of midfield, was late in challenging Mark Randall with referee Raymond Crangle quick to produce the red card.

Larne almost punished them straight away, as they went in search of their second of the night. The ball broke to goalscorer O’Neill just outside the box and, after composing himself, fired inches wide of Sean O’Neill’s right post.

It was the home side who continued to go in search of the goal which would kill the game as a contest and they almost had it with Millar on 73 minutes. Tomas Cosgrove’s cross from the right from Millar just beyond the back post, but he side-footed just wide of the post.

They didn’t have long to wait for the insurance goal, however, with O’Neill completing his brace with 12 minutes left.

The goal once again came down the left flank, this time Ben Doherty drilling in a low cross which found O’Neill close to the penalty spot and he took a touch to compose himself before rifling low past his stranded namesake.

As the game approached the 90th minute Larne made it three as former United defender Watson was on hand to sweep a half-cleared cross past O’Neill.

LARNE: Ferguson, Watson, Sule, Randall (Gordon 82), O’Neill, Bonis (Lusty 72), Doherty (Kearns 82), Donnelly, Millar, Cosgrove, Hughes.

Unused subs: McIntyre, Kelly, Bolger, Sloan.

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, Nelson, Redman (Parkhouse 72), Whiteside, McDaid, Kelly, McCullough, Henderson, McGrory, Gibson, Graham.

Unused subs: Williamson, Loughran, McElroy, Kane, Corbett, Tipton.

Referee: Raymond Crangle (Belfast)

Man of the match: Paul O’Neill (Larne)

Match rating: 7/10