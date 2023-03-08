Larne make a big point against Linfield in bid for historic title

Danske Bank Premiership

Tiarnan Lynch’s Larne are still in pole position to lift the Danske Bank Premiership crown for the first time in the club’s history following this nerve-jangling scoreless draw with champions Linfield at a bouncing Inver Park.

The result means Lynch’s men are still seven points clear of the Blues — and seven ahead of second-placed Cliftonville, who have a game in hand — with the finishing line coming into focus.

Larne vs Linfield — © Stephen Hamilton/Inpho

It was a game David Healy’s boys needed to win to have any chance of bringing the Gibson Cup back to Windsor Park for the fifth successive season — it is rapidly disappearing over the horizon.

But what a fairytale it is for Larne since Kenny Bruce’s takeover in 2017. Although they’ve enjoyed back-to-back County Antrim Shield wins, Lynch and ambitious Chairman Gareth Clements had only one goal — a major trophy. They are almost there...

They are closing in on a treble trophy haul, with the County Antrim Shield in the boardroom, the title within touching distance and an Irish Cup Semi-Final against Ballymena United looming.

A testament to Larne’s consistency is the fact that Lynch’s boys haven’t lost since January 2 when they were beaten by Cliftonville at Solitude.

They approached this fixture unbeaten in their last 13 matches in all competitions.

Lynch made three changes to the team that won at H&W Welders in the Irish Cup on Friday night.

With star striker Lee Bonis suspended, Leroy Millar, Fuad Sule and Cian Bolger were handed starting shirts.

Larne vs Linfield — © Stephen Hamilton/Inpho

The Blues had the weekend off, but Healy made only one alteration to the side that beat Coleraine last time out, Ben Hall taking over from Sam Roscoe in defence.

The home team made their intentions known from the start with new boy Micheal Glynn sweeping in a cross from the left which was met by Paul O’Neill, but Chris Johns was alert to the situation.

Leroy Millar then found himself with a yard of space on the edge of the penalty area, but he totally fluffed his lines and his effort trickled wide.

But Linfield responded in a positive manner with Eetu Vertainen pulling the ball back to Chris Shields, who tried his luck with a speculative 30-yard drive that was plucked out of the night sky by Rohan Ferguson.

The Blues grew into the game following a frenetic start. Shields and skipper Jamie Mulgrew began to pick holes in the Larne defence and, on 26 minutes, Kyle Lafferty and Kirk Millar combined on the right and, when the winger delivered a trademark cross, Vertainen’s flicked header was saved at the base of the post by Ferguson.

And, in another sweeping move, Shields found Kirk Millar with a delicious 40-yard free-kick, but when he whipped in a wonderful delivery, there were no takers in the middle to finish off.

It was edgy, cagey and rather untidy at times with the tackles flying in from both sides.

The game was littered with petty fouls, stoppages and free-kicks.

Both teams upped the ante after the restart with Linfield’s Matty Clarke slinging over a great cross from the left which fell between Vertainen and Kirk Millar, allowing Glynn to tidy up.

The action quickly switched to the other end with Andy Ryan being picked out by Leroy Millar.

Larne vs Linfield

After cutting past Ben Hall on the left, he fired in a low shot that had Chris Johns at full stretch, the Blues shot-stopper doing well to get a strong hand to the effort.

The Invermen went so close to breaking the deadlock just after the hour with Joe Thomson sending Ryan into the left channel and when he turned smartly, his hopeful cross kissed the crossbar.

Seconds later, the Blues went close at the other end. Kirk Millar’s pin-point free-kick fell invitingly for defender Jimmy Callacher, but his low header was saved by Ferguson.

It was now end-to-end stuff with Larne carving out a chance at the other end. Shaun Want found Ryan with a free-kick and Thomson was just inches away from converting the cross.

In another lightning break, Leroy Millar and Ryan cleverly linked up to carve out a chance for Thomson, who shamefully hoofed his effort over the top from the edge of the box.

In a desperate bid to nick the points, Blues boss Healy introduced Chris McKee and Kyle McClean.

Lynch then made a triple substitution with six minutes remaining, more to ensure his team secured a point, with Shay Gordon, Thomas Maguire and Graham Kelly introduced.

But it was the Blues who had a great opportunity right at the end to win the game when Lafferty was hauled down 20 yards from goal by Aaron Donnelly. Substitute McClean, however, could only fire his effort into the Larne defensive wall.

Larne still had time to carve out one big last chance but Maguire’s shot came off Hall, only for Johns to produce a wonder save.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want, Bolger, Donnelly, Cosgrove, Thomson (Gordon 84), Sule, L Millar, Glynn (Kelly 84), Ryan, O’Neill (Maguire 84). Subs not used: Pardington, Watson, Kearns, Hutchison.

LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson, Callacher, Hall, M Clarke, K Millar, Shields, Mulgrew, Cooper (McClean 74), Vertainen (McKee 74), Lafferty. Subs not used: Walsh, Newberry, Devine, A Clarke, Palmer.

Referee: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown).

Man of the match: Chris Johns

Match rating: 6/10