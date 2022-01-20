Larne make move to snap up midfielder Jamie Glackin but Coleraine eager to retain his services

Larne have expressed an official interest in signing Jamie Glackin but Coleraine want the player to remain at the Showgrounds.

Glackin has been informed of Larne’s interest after manager Tiernan Lynch said he would be keen to recruit the playmaker.

Glentoran have also been linked with the former Crusaders man but the Bannsiders don’t want the 26-year-old to go anywhere. Glackin has 18 months left on his contract but, if the player expresses a desire to leave and an acceptable offer is tabled, a deal could be struck.

But after the £100,000 moves from Glentoran and Larne for Shay McCartan and Lee Bonis, clubs are expecting higher fees for players.

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry explained: “There has been an enquiry from Larne but no offer.

“Tiernan checked with Oran (Kearney) and Jamie is a valuable part of our set up.

“When a club makes an enquiry, we inform the player, it’s the right thing to do.

“You need to be responsible in how you deal with footballers.

“The player is happy here at Coleraine and has flourished into the player he has become.

“We have invested heavily in him and he’s happy as far as I know. We’ve said to Jamie we are happy with him and no bid was made for him.”

Coleraine are hopeful that midfielder Aaron Jarvis will agree a contract extension.

The ex-Institute ace has been at the Ballycastle Road club since 2019.

The Bannsiders had a bid knocked back for Crusaders midfielder Philip Lowry but the arrival of Jude Winchester at Seaview has sparked fresh belief that door could be forced open again. Lowry — brother of Coleraine’s Stephen — remains a key player in the Crues squad and McKendry insists they won’t pay over the odds for any player.

Dungannon Swifts have, meanwhile, signed former Derry City and Swansea City winger Marc Walsh.

The 20-year-old said: “I got released by Derry City and Dean (Shiels) contacted my agent to get me down to training and we sorted things from there.”

Two Academy players at Larne, Dylan Sloan and Max Greer, have put to pen paper on professional contracts at Inver Park before securing a loan move to Lough 41 Championship side Knockbreda for the remainder of the season.

Thomas Oluwa has left the club after it was mutually agreed to cancel his contract.

He made one start and eight substitute appearances after arriving from Galway United.