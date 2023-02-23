Larne man fined for shouting sectarian abuse at rival football fans

Larne were playing Crumlin Star in an Irish Cup tie at Inver Park on February 2, 2019. — © INPHO

Ballymena Magistrates’ Court heard that Larne FC were playing Crumlin Star FC in the Irish Cup on February 2, 2019, with William Raymond Bell (64) in the vicinity of the football ground at Church Road.

Confirming the offence was “aggravated by hospitality”, a prosecuting lawyer said a woman and her two children were within a few metres and a further crowd of Crumlin supporters were about ten metres away when Bell, who had been in a pub rather than at the match, shouted: “You f****** fenian b*******.”

Bell was arrested by police, who were nearby, and after caution he told the officers: “I understand and I apologise. I’m not a bad fella.”

Bell, from The Roddens area in the harbour town, later pleaded guilty to doing a provocative act by shouting a sectarian slogan to provoke a breach of the peace.

His defence solicitor said that, at his age, “frankly, he should know better” but that it was “simply a case of drink’s in and wit’s out”, highlighting that Bell “is disgusted at his behaviour”.

Imposing a £300 and £15 offender levy, District Judge Alan White said he would treat the offence as “an aberration”.