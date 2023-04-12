Larne manager Tiernan Lynch not concerned with Windsor Park permutations as title edges closer

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch promises he hasn’t allowed his mind to drift towards the mental arithmetic of tonight’s Big Two clash at Windsor Park.

Should Linfield lose to Glentoran, Lynch and his players will be Danske Bank Premiership champions with three rounds of fixtures still to spare and the dream that Kenny Bruce invested in when he began pumping his money into the east Antrim club will finally be realised.

But would such an outcome be potentially anticlimactic?

Would being crowned champions while sat at home be an underwhelming way to seal the deal? Would Lynch rue missing out on a title-clinching goal or memorable celebrations with players and fans alike when the sound of a final whistle confirmed their status?

In short, does Lynch really want Glentoran to win tonight?

“I promise you, I haven’t given this any thought,” he insisted.

While that is initially difficult to believe, the fact he spent the next 30 seconds or so trying to work out how many points clear his side are, how many games are left and how Larne’s goal difference compares to Linfield suggests there may be more than an element of truth in it.

Having defeated the Glens and Cliftonville over the Easter weekend, Lynch found himself quickly trying to ascertain precisely what a Linfield draw would mean tonight and how many points his team would still require in that event.

In the end, he gave the maths up and reflected: “We knew the Glens was going to be a massive game. We knew Cliftonville was going to be a massive game. To take all six points – I knew we were capable of it, but you’re always thinking about the fact that every team you’re playing against at this stage is almost trying to save their season.

“The Glens wanted to save their season on Friday night; Cliftonville wanted to save their season [last night]. They’re still in and around it and who knows what happens with all the stuff that goes with it, so we probably weren’t coming into this weekend thinking it was a definite, nailed on six points.”

Then it was quickly back to the abacus.

“If Linfield draw, I think we’re nine points clear with nine to play for?” he queried. “Their goal difference is better so we’d need a point.”

Then, just when it looked as though he was about to offer and opinion on who he really wants to emerge victorious at Windsor Park, he added: “I haven’t overly thought about it, I haven’t really got into it and it’s just a case of going away now and seeing what happens next.”