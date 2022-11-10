Larne midfielder Leroy Millar insists it’s not too late for Glentoran’s Conor McMenamin to net a cross-water move

Leroy Millar believes Glentoran’s Conor McMenamin can still land a dream move to the professional game across the water.

Larne midfielder Millar is the same age as the Northern Ireland winger — 27 — and he’s confident the Glens ace can take his career to the next level in England or Scotland.

Glentoran would hate to lose their star man in January but they may do business if a serious offer is tabled for the former Cliftonville man, who has impressed on the international stage.

McMenamin’s magical performance ripped Larne apart in the 4-0 demolition at the BetMcLean Oval last month and Millar feels it’s not too late for one of the league’s most dangerous players to net a a glamour move.

“It’s not too late for Conor to move, his form has been incredible and he probably has been the best player in the league,” argued Millar, whose energetic and dynamic performances from midfield have helped fire Larne to the Premiership summit.

“He deserved his Northern Ireland call-up and was among their best performers in the games I watched. He was the main difference when we played them, he turned it on in the second-half and we couldn’t cope with him at times.

“We weren’t on it that night and Conor Mac got the headlines.

“A lot of people will say it’s too late for him but, at 27, he’s in his prime and why not give him five years in England because he has been unbelievable in our league and he deserves that chance.

“We will see in January time what happens to him. I’ve been based at home and never had the opportunity to go across the water.”

The Cullybackey man, who now lives in Galgorm, has been blown away by the professionalism and quality he has encountered at Inver Park.

Millar learned his trade at Ballymena United, where manager David Jeffrey was a huge influence on his career but in the summer he opted to link up with Tiernan Lynch’s side.

“I’ve absolutely loved it, the minute I walked through the door everyone made me feel very welcome,” beamed the former Sky Blues skipper.

“I’ve said it before, it feels like I have been here for years. That’s how comfortable I feel and that’s testament to the gaffer (Tiernan Lynch), Seamus (Lynch), Gary (Haveron) and everyone.

“The more comfortable you are with your surroundings, the better you can perform on the pitch and long may it continue.

“You know they are good players but you don’t realise how good they are until you train with them.

“Mark Randall is technically unbelievable. I would say he is the best player in the league in the way he makes the game look so simple with his passing.

“You have Tomas Cosgrove, Ben Doherty and the front two of Lee Bonis and Paul O’Neill, who are flying and a great partnership.

“It’s a great squad to be involved with. Clubs have been pushing the full-time model and you need the right backing. Kenny (Bruce) has focused on the town and community, not just the club and he’s unbelievable.

“I spoke to him before I signed and everything he said would happen has. The new training centre has opened and it’s another box ticked. There is more to do and Kenny won’t stand still until it’s done.”

Larne are sitting pretty at the top of the table in pursuit of a league trophy they have never won before but in this game you can’t look beyond the next challenge.

“It’s a long way to go but if we could win the league, it would be absolutely unbelievable because there’s a lot of hard working people behind the scenes at the club who probably don’t get the recognition they deserve,” added Millar. “For a team from outside Belfast to win the league would be a significant achievement but it’s a huge challenge. I can’t say we will do it as it would take something special but we will give our best in each game.

“We will re-evaluate things at Christmas and go again.

“The top four or five teams are all strong and each one of them could go on an impressive winning run.

“Linfield are champions for a reason and they will still be there or thereabouts.

“Glentoran have strengthened well and will be hard to beat. We are under no illusion, we have achieved nothing yet, we will keep working hard and see where it takes us.”

The Premiership’s unpredictable nature has always made it compelling. It’s well documented there’s a financial gulf between the sides at the top and bottom but every club has its own pride and fierce determination to succeed.

“The league is moving in the right direction,” added Millar, who made his debut for Ballymena in 2013 and played almost 250 times for the Showgrounds club. “If there was an Irish League game and a Premier League game on the television, I would watch the Irish League one as I find the Premier League so predictable and scripted, you near enough know what’s going to happen.

“With our league, bottom can beat top and anything can happen. We play Portadown next and we know Shamrock Park will be a tough place to get a result even though the Ports have not been playing well.

“You have to fight for everything and their players will be looking to impress the new manager, Niall Currie.

“There will be a reaction after their defeat at Carrick and we will need to be at our best to get anything from the game.”

Although he is giving everything to the Larne cause this season, Millar will never forget the support he received from Jeffrey while at the Showgrounds.

“Big Davy (Jeffrey) came in for Glenn (Ferguson) and I became a mainstay in the team from playing left-back earlier on,” he recalls.

“He stuck by me and I’ve just kept growing. I’ve gained experience and confidence and now I am playing some of the best football I have ever played.”

If the magical Millar can stay fit and firing for the Invermen, there is every chance they can win major silverware this season.