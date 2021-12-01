Larne need to rediscover old habits to break winless streak, claims manager Tiernan Lynch

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch believes his side need to get back to basics if they want to get back to winning ways in the Danske Bank Premiership.

The Inver Reds are now winless in their last three games following a 1-1 draw with Cliftonville on Tuesday night and are down in fifth place, five points adrift of the Reds at the top.

Lynch’s men haven’t won since a 3-2 success over Glenavon on November 13, falling to a defeat to Coleraine and then being held to a 2-2 draw by Portadown before another even clash with Cliftonville.

But while some would take a victory of any fashion just to get back in the win column, Lynch is of the opinion that the performance needs to match it in order for them to get back on a positive run.

“I know people say in situations like that you just need that ugly win, but it’s the opposite for us, we need to get back to what we’re good at. We need to get back to passing the ball and enjoying what we’re doing,” insisted the Inver Park chief.

"Weathering storms is a bit of what we’re doing at the moment. We haven’t really done anything wrong but we’re getting punished for minor mistakes.

"We’re not going to cry or complain about it, we’re going to roll our sleeves up and work even harder.”

Levi Ives opened the scoring for Cliftonville in Tuesday night’s game but Ronan Hale tied it up with his second goal in as many outings to earn Lynch’s men a point, leaving the manager with conflicted in his opinion of the night’s work.

“Disappointed with the result, disappointed that we didn’t take all three points, disappointed in the manner of the goal we conceded. But in the manner of the football and the performance we produced, I thought we were excellent,” he said.

“I think they only had one shot on target all evening. I thought we were very dominant and it’s two points dropped for us rather than one gained, that’s for sure.

"We definitely controlled the game. Would have liked to have seen us be a bit more clinical and create more chances in the final third but that’s something for us to build on. We were dominant at the back and controlled the middle third.

"Huge amount of positives. Way more positives than negatives, that’s for sure. Just a bitter pill to swallow that it wasn’t three points and it was only one.”

Lynch did reserve praise for forward Hale, who appears to be back on track after a rough start to the season that saw him held scoreless for his first 12 games of the campaign.

However, the 23-year-old sharpshooter looks to be back to his lethal best in front of goal after finding the net in the draw with Portadown and then backing it up by scoring against Cliftonville.

"Ronan needed it. He needed back-to-back goals,” admitted Lynch.

"We can’t fault Ronan for his work-rate, he’s been working really hard. Even in training he’s working really hard on his game and hopefully a bit of confidence will come from the last two games and he’ll get himself back on the scoresheet again.”

Lynch was unable to provide a detailed update on injured midfielder John Herron, however, revealing he has gone to hospital and is undergoing tests.