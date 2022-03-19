Larne need to stick together and start picking up momentum for play-off push, maintains midfielder Lee Lynch

Larne midfielder Lee Lynch has urged his side to not ease off in the latter half of the season and ensure they take momentum into the end-of-season European play-offs.

The nine-man Inver Reds were held to a 1-1 draw by Carrick Rangers at the Loughview Leisure Arena on Friday night as Lynch’s goal cancelled out Matty Carson’s opener.

While it was not the ideal result for Tiernan Lynch’s men, they did have Cian Bolger and Andy Scott sent off, so it was a hard-fought outcome in the east Antrim derby.

Now 15 points off top spot, Larne’s title dream all but mathematically over, but experienced midfielder Lynch doesn’t want them to coast to the end of the regular season and instead put together a run of results going into the play-offs.

"We need to get together again now, we’ve got another big home game against Ballymena next week where we need to go and try to get three points,” the Limerick man told the Larne FC YouTube channel.

"We need to keep working hard, keep pushing and sticking together and we will come out the other side of this.

"We definitely need momentum going into the play-offs. I think we got that last year, we had a lot of momentum going in. I personally didn’t think we were going to lose those play-offs – we went down in both of the games and I still didn’t think we were going to lose.

"We all know we want European football, we don’t want to be where we are in the table.”

There were mixed feelings in Carrickfergus on Friday as, on one hand, it was another game without a win for Larne but, given they played 80 minutes with 10 men, and the last couple with nine, it wasn’t necessarily a bad result.

Bolger was sent-off for an off the ball incident before Carson opened the scoring for the hosts, but Lynch equalised for the visitors. Scott was then sent-off for another off the ball incident late in the affair.

The whole game left Lynch in a state of flux – disappointed they couldn’t put a notch in the win column but also happy they showed some resolve to get a point.

"We came here to get three points. Obviously what happened with the sending off, it put us on the back foot right from the off, and then they scored straight after it as well which didn’t help,” he explained.

"We’ve been trying to come together as a team a lot more and fight for a lot more in games where we can’t play our football, and that’s one of the games where we needed to stand up and be counted.

"To be honest, I thought even before the goal we were on top. We were controlling the first half of the game, I thought we were doing something different where we were getting it wide and into the box, working off Lee (Bonis), and that’s how the goal came about.

"We didn’t control (the second half) as much as we did in the first half. We were full of confidence going out there after half-time, even with 10 men we thought we were going to go on and win the game. They were going to come out a bit more organised, we just didn’t control it as we did in the first half.

"At the end of the day we lost another man and we’ve made changes and the boys have had to dig deep. Under those circumstances, we’re taking the point and we have to be happy with it.”

That’s now nine goals for the season for Lynch and the midfielder was thrilled to get on the score-sheet again, which will no doubt have manager Tiernan Lynch purring with delight.

"The gaffer’s wanted the midfielders to score a lot more goals to take the pressure off the boys up front,” revealed 30-year-old midfielder Lynch.

"On a personal note, it’s great, up to nine for the season and we still have a lot of games to go and I want to hit double figures and keep pushing on. I’m really enjoying my football at the moment.”