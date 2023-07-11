Larne not daunted by size of the task in Champions League debut: Tiernan Lynch

Larne ace Leroy Millar celebrates winning the title in the 2022-23 campaign

A special bit of Irish League history will be made on Wednesday when Larne play Champions League football for the first time and proud manager Tiernan Lynch says they will savour every second of it.

The Irish Premiership champions will make their debut in the competition in the first leg at the Bolt Arena in a daunting test against HJK Helsinki in the first qualifying round (5.00pm).

The Larne squad that arrived in Finland via a charter flight yesterday are riding a wave of excitement and pride.

A first ever Gibson Cup success has shaken the Irish League and opened the door to a potentially lucrative European journey.

Linfield reached the Europa Conference League Group Stage Play-Off last summer and the Invermen know if they can conquer HJK Helsinki they will progress to the second Champions League qualifying round and are guaranteed that Play-Off.

Not a simple assignment, however, on paper or the pitch.

HJK Helsinki clinched their third successive Finnish title last October and it was the 32nd time that they have won their domestic league.

The return game will be staged at Larne’s nominated home venue of Solitude.

Lynch’s side are unable to use their Inver Park ground in the tournament as the synthetic pitch failed to meet FIFA criteria.

If Larne can win this tie, they will face another Scandinavian side in the form of Molde in the second qualifying round.

Should Larne be unsuccessful against Helsinki in the top-tier competition, they will face either Ballkani (Kosovo) or Ludogorets (Bulgaria) in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

It’s the beginning on an historic and thrilling continental journey for the east Antrim side and Lynch is relishing the formidable challenge.

“We love all this stuff — I’m not saying we will always be good at it but we love it,” said Lynch.

“It’s different opposition and a different way of playing. It’s been interesting trying to understand their system. I’ve had Helsinki players in my sleep. They are a strange team and the one thing that is good about them being several games into their season is that there is footage.

“They are a very good side, play great football and have impressive movement, rotations and interchanging.

“Their budget is about £2million so that tells you the quality that they have.

“They lost on Saturday and have two defeats in 16 games and that shows you they are hard to beat. They are not Real Madrid or Barcelona and like every team they have flaws but they are still tough opponents for us.

“I think we will need to be at our best and they have a bit of an off day.”

HJK Helsinki are currently third in their domestic league after playing 16 matches — seven wins, seven draws and two defeats.

Their form suggests inconsistency and perhaps dented confidence but they still command respect after reaching the group stages of last year’s Europa League, finishing bottom of Group C after being pitted against Real Betis, Roma and Ludogorets.

For Larne, who lost the Charity Shield 2-0 to Crusaders, it’s a tough baptism in the Champions League but they did reach the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League in 2021.

The Invermen, lifted by the news of a new contract for striker Lee Bonis, have sufficient firepower to hurt the hosts but the primary goal will be to return home with something to fight for in the second leg next week.

“We won’t simply park a bus but you need to feel them out and see what they are about,” continued Lynch.

“We have had them watched live a few times and both reports indicate they are a fluent, slick side.

“But they will have weaknesses and hopefully we can take advantage of that while remaining defensively sound.

“Probably the biggest advantage they have over us is they are 16 League games into their season and at the risk of me sounding like a broken record, that does make a difference.

“They will be fit and sharp but I won’t make excuses and say we are beaten before we get there, it’s not like that at all.

“Europe is the one area where Irish League teams can lift the profile and generate revenue so we will give it our best shot.”

While it’s disappointing there will be no Champions League action at Inver Park this summer, Larne’s pride at their involvement in Europe’s premier club competition has not been diluted.

“We feel we are representing the country and the League as well as ourselves, one million per cent,” said Lynch.

“So much time and analysis has gone into this and hopefully it all pays off.

“We don’t take lightly this opportunity to represent our League in Champions League football.

“I hope we can give them something to be proud of. It’s a big ask but I do believe our League is getting better.

“We can prove that in Europe and before long an Irish League side will make the group stages of one of these competitions, similar to what Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers achieved.

“It’s only a matter of time until that happens and it will be game changing for everyone.”