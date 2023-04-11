Larne on the brink of Irish League glory thanks to victory over Cliftonville

Cliftonville 0 Larne 2

Larne will be champions if Linfield lose on Wednesday – that’s how close the Invermen are to their moment in history.

A straightforward 2-0 victory over Cliftonville at Solitude has put Tiernan Lynch’s men on the brink of grasping the Gibson Cup; goals in either half from Lee Bonis and Joe Thomson maintaining their perfect post-split record and ensuring Glentoran may have a few extra supporters when they take on the Blues.

Both teams entered into the contest looking to land psychological blow on Linfield for very different reasons.

While Larne were looking to extend their lead at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership table, the Reds had their sights set on leapfrogging David Healy’s side into second spot as the race for automatic European qualification intensifies.

That is now out of Cliftonville’s hands – but Larne certainly control their own destiny as the League programme enters its decisive final furlong.

Boss Lynch made just one change to the side that had overcome Glentoran on Good Friday with former Cliftonville striker Paul O’Neill – who was forced off with injury during that encounter – replaced by Andy Ryan, with the Reds likewise forced into a single change that saw Jamie McDonagh come in for the suspended Chris Gallagher.

The majority of the first-half was instantly forgettable and, aside from a long-range Rory Hale drive that visiting keeper Rohan Ferguson fielded, goalmouth action was distinctly noticeable by its absence.

That was until the clock struck 28 minutes and Bonis took advantage of Cliftonville’s latest defensive calamity; hesitation between backline and goalkeeper providing the striker with the momentary advantage he needed to steal in and open the scoring.

It was almost 2-0 six minutes before the break when a corner delivery caused havoc and Ronan Doherty was perfectly positioned to nod off the line before Nathan Gartside used his feet to repel a low drive from Aaron Donnelly.

Larne didn’t have things quite so much their own way after the break and heaved a sigh of relief when referee Lee Tavinder and his assistant agreed that Ferguson hadn’t handled outside the box as he attempted to nab possession away from Ronan Hale.

Despite having to weather something of a mini storm as Cliftonville battled to find a route back into the tie, the Invermen killed the game off just before the hour when the industrious Andy Ryan powered past Odhran Casey down the right and cut the ball back for Thomson to produce a cool finish.

Micheal Glynn claimed for a penalty following Casey’s 79th minute challenge and, within seconds, Ferguson was called upon to deal with a rasping Joe Gormley effort before Cian Bolger headed over the bar.

The Reds forced a couple of late chances that saw Hale brothers Ronan and Rory denied but, in truth, Larne coasted through the latter stages to safely pocket the points that mean all Inver eyes will be on Windsor Park tonight.

Quite whether they’d be happy to be crowned champions from the comfort of home is up for debate and there’s no doubt they’d rather get over the line on their own terms – potentially when they tackle Crusaders at the weekend – but, either way, the one certainty that can be counted upon is that the Gibson Cup will soon be taking up residence in east Antrim.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Addis, C Curran (Gormley 61), Rory Hale, R Curran (Parkhouse 78), McDonagh, R Doherty, Casey, Turner, Ronan Hale, Moore (Traynor 78). Unused subs: G Doherty, Robinson, Rocks, Coates.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want, Sule (Gordon 71), Bonis, Donnelly, Bolger, Thomson, Millar, Glynn, Cosgrove, Ryan (Randall 80). Unused subs: Pardington, Watson, Kearns, Maguire, Wolters

REFEREE: Lee Tavinder (Dungannon)

MAN OF THE MATCH: Fuad Sule