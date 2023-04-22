Larne part of my family, says proud Kenny Bruce as title party gets started

Larne owner Kenny Bruce spoke of his immense pride after watching his captain Tomas Cosgrove lift the Gibson Cup amid deeply emotional scenes at Inver Park.

Tiernan Lynch’s heroes are still basking in the glory of the club’s first Irish League title and they savoured the biggest football party the town has staged in front of 3,500 fans.

Larne celebrate with the club's first ever Irish Premiership crown — © INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Linfield, who were denied a fifth consecutive Championship, grabbed a point in a 1-1 draw but nothing could take the shine off Larne’s finest hour.

An emotional Bruce said: “I’m so proud of the players and everyone at the club. They’ve worked so hard. When you take over a club, you have to make them part of your family. Larne is part of the Bruce family. You can see tonight how much it means to this club.”

Larne's Fuad Sule pumps his fist in celebration — © INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Linfield manager David Healy said: “It’s been a tough week as we were champions and are handing something back. Congratulations to Larne, fully deserved winners, and credit to my players who leave a lot out there. Larne are a credit to the League and we will try to catch them next season.”

Larne Chairman Gareth Clements thanked the Inver Park crowd for their loyal support.

“A massive thank you for the support you have given us over the last six years and it would be remiss not to mention stalwarts of this club who aren’t here tonight,” he said. “The players and coaching staff have been phenomenal.”