Larne played their cards right and key pieces fell into place that sealed their date with destiny

Goalscoring duo Lee Bonis and Andy Ryan found the net to deliver Larne a victory that mathematically secured them the title against Crusaders — © Pacemaker/Alan Weir

Larne duo Tomas Cosgrove and Shaun Want battle against Crusaders' Philip Lowry during the clash at Seaview — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Larne defender Albert Watson shows his delight as the Invermen doubled their lead over Crusaders at Seaview — © Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch masterminded an iconic success in the club's 134-year history as the Inver Reds became Irish League champions — © INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

September 2017: Larne are struggling at the bottom end of the Championship, the club has serious financial problems, there are major issues surrounding Inver Park and on occasion only 50 supporters are turning up to watch games. Enter millionaire businessman Kenny Bruce to take over and fast forward to the present day... April 2023: Larne are Irish League champions.

What a journey it has been for owner Bruce, manager Tiernan Lynch, the players and the supporters who were in dreamland in the away end at Seaview tonight to cheer the greatest moment in the club’s 134-year history.

Larne’s 2-0 victory over Crusaders, with goals from Andy Ryan and Lee Bonis, sealed a first top-flight title triumph for the east Antrim outfit who were founded in 1889.

On an evening to savour for the visitors, they needed a point for Gibson Cup glory and collected all three, with Crues skipper Billy Joe Burns’ sending-off in the first half making their job that little bit more comfortable.

It was fate that Larne did it at the north Belfast venue, because when Bruce arrived on the Irish League scene, he developed a close relationship with influential figures at Crusaders and in the last three seasons Lynch’s team have won the County Antrim Shield at Seaview.

For the Inver Reds, those Shield victories were most welcome – especially given their only previous senior trophy successes came in the Ulster Cup – but winning the Premiership puts them in a different league.

Larne have hit the big time. They have proved themselves to be the real deal and have done it by making correct calls on and off the pitch.

Bruce’s decision to invest in his home town club was, of course, the key component. Without him, this would not have happened.

He has poured millions into the club to turn them into a force and transformed Inver Park into a fantastic arena. He was wise to bring Gareth Clements in as Chairman, and handing over all those transfer funds to the manager has paid dividends.

Immense credit must also go to Tiernan Lynch. It was interesting to read this week about how he doubted himself when Larne weren’t going that extra mile in previous title races.

Having gained promotion from the Championship in 2019, Lynch’s side showed title potential in the three seasons that followed but lacked that special something to go all the way.

Lynch is a football obsessive, and wanted to play the game ‘the right way’, but in the Irish League that isn’t the only way – and maturing as a manager, he has adapted his tactics brilliantly this term.

Larne can still be attractive to watch and play that slick pass, and move with the adventure that the boss loves, but over the past nine months they have been content to also go direct, displaying the capability to stand up to physical battles which had been a weakness.

In terms of recruitment over the past 18 months, they have nailed it, bringing in players like Shaun Want, Aaron Donnelly, Shea Gordon, Lee Bonis, Paul O’Neill and Leroy Millar who have offered steel and style.

And in January, they played a blinder, signing Andy Ryan, Micheal Glynn and Joe Thomson, who have all made a stirring impact in the final push to add to the high consistency levels of inspirational performers such as goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson, captain Tomas Cosgrove, defensive rock Cian Bolger and midfield dynamo Fuad Sule. Experienced operators Mark Randall and Albert Watson have been crucial too.

This has been an outstanding squad effort.

Under Lynch, Larne have gone from being a soft touch in the Premiership when the going got tough to the hardest side to beat in Northern Ireland, and the clean sheet kings oozing class and character. They are deserved title winners who, after two shots at the Europa Conference League, will enter the Champions League next season, fulfilling Bruce’s dream.

Larne have come a long way in a short space of time. For them, it’s fairytale stuff. Lynch and his team will forever be legends at Inver Park.