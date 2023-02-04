Larne players making banner headlines ahead of big Irish Cup tie

Witty marketing stunt for visit of Linfield to Inver Park grabs the imagination of people in town

Larne Football Club have launched a tongue-in-cheek marketing stunt ahead of their Irish Cup clash with Linfield — erecting a series of banners around the town featuring their players along with witty slogans.

It has captured the imagination of locals and helped build excitement ahead of today’s glamour game at Inver Park.

One with no-nonsense defender Albert Watson says: “Asked for a Big Mac in Burger King — and got it.” Tireless midfielder Fuad Sule’s states: “Water covers 70% of the Earth. Sule looks after the rest.”

Micheal Glynn’s says: “So good they named a village after him.” That plays on the fact the first village on the road to Belfast outside the harbour town is Glynn.

The banner for Cian Bolger, another tough-tackling centre-back, says: “Doors, walls, this banner? He’ll put his head through it.” And midfield workhouse Leroy Millar’s says: “You drive home. Leroy runs home.”

The one for Mark Randall — no stranger to a yellow card — states: “Got booked for putting this banner up.”

Larne FC’s head of media Ian Cahoon said the club wanted to capitalise on the buzz around the town off the pitch in a season where they are performing on it.

Backed by multi-million investment from Larne-born owner Kenny Bruce, last month the Inver men won the Co Antrim Shield for the third season in a row against today’s opponents.

They are also second in the table behind Cliftonville as they aim for a historic first ever Irish League title.

Mr Cahoon told the Belfast Telegraph: “We have a marketing team at the club now, there’s one full-time and a couple of other part-time guys, and they’ve been there for a little while now and it’s built on what we’ve tried to do in the past in terms of Larne, in Irish League terms, coming from nowhere, really, and we have tried to, as Tiernan [Lynch, manager] often says, take our seat at the top table.

“And I suppose off the pitch we’ve tried to do that as well as we build the fanbase.

“Larne’s a football town and it’s more a case of trying to tap into that and the people and the potential that is already there to bring people along.

“Since we’ve been promoted post-Covid we’ve been in the top four of attendances in the Irish League, which for Larne, from where they came from five or six years ago, is unbelievable.

“So it’s really just trying to build each time along with that and you’re always looking for something new, and with a one-off cup game against Linfield you’re just trying to catch people’s imagination.

“We have good regular attendances, we’ve over a thousand season ticket holders.

“But, as a one-off game, you’re always looking for something new and to tap into the fanbase that is already there and catch the imagination.

“All the players have bought into it as well, and it’s a split gate, so it will help Linfield as much as us to have a packed ground.

“You’re always trying to have a good gate and make it a big occasion and maximise the advantage.”