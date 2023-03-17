Larne players should be proud of their progress, says Tiernan Lynch

LARNE boss Tiernan Lynch isn’t one to hedge his bets — he doesn’t hide behind the fact his boys are on the threshold of rewriting the history books.

The east Antrim side are not only closing in on their first ever Irish League title success, but they are only two games away from bringing the Irish Cup back to Inver Park for the first time.

Lynch’s Larne juggernaut are unbeaten in 14 games in all competitions — a sequence that stretches back to January 2 when they were pipped by nearest challengers Cliftonville.

With only seven games of an enthralling Danske Bank Premiership title race remaining, the finish line is on the horizon. Larne are six points clear and are like a Cheltenham thorough bred racehorse — they’ll pull out all the stops to reach the winning post.

What a fairytale it has been for Larne since the 2017 takeover of local boy Kenny Bruce, now based in America.

With his best buddy Gareth Clements directing the operation in the Boardroom and Lynch working the oracle from the dugout, Larne are within touching distance of greatness. They have gone about things in the proper manner.

They have the chance to really put the squeeze in the chasing pack, which has now been whittled down to the Reds and current champions Linfield, when they host Ballymena United — a team that haven’t won in its last 10 League outings — tonight.

“I’m biased, but I think this team can achieve whatever they want,” stressed a super-calm Lynch. “They need to be proud of where they are and how far they have come.

“I suppose the best way to reflect their hunger is the fact that they were so disappointed with our last result (a goalless draw at home to Linfield).

“It also shows the signs of how hungry they are and what they want to do. It wasn’t the worst result, but there were a lot of disappointed bodies in the changing room after the game.”

David Jeffrey's Ballymena United side have gone 10 Premiership games without a win

Although Larne will be hot favourites to add to their points tally tonight, Lynch insists it’s “just another game”.

“We’ll not be taking our eye off the ball, it’s a one-game-at-a-time scenario, there are no easy fixtures in this League, whether be against at side in the top six or bottom six,” he added.

“They all get our respect. The only thing we are interested in is getting three points.

“Probably the one area we fell short against Linfield is we weren’t clinical in front of goal. We had three good chances where we should have worked the goalkeeper. I thought our game plan was carried out to a fine art apart from getting a goal.”

Ballymena boss David Jeffrey had nothing but compliments for his players — even though they were pipped by Glentoran in the closing minutes — on Tuesday night.

“I’m reluctant to talk about the full-time, part-time structure of our League,” stressed Jeffrey. “That’s part and parcel of our life now.

“My message to the players will be to go about our business in the proper manner, prepare the best we can and give it our best shot, just as we did against Glentoran.

“My goodness, our best was very good at the Oval. It was a cruel way to lose.

"Now we must do it all again against Larne. They are the League leaders, they are in great form and they are where they are on merit. Tiernan has done a fantastic job at the club.

“They have improved year on year, it will be very difficult, but it’s a challenge we’ll embrace.”