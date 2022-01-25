Larne reject Cliftonville’s bid for Ronan Hale and vow striker is future of the club

Inver Park chairman insists Ronan will not be joining brother Rory at Solitude

Larne chairman Gareth Clements has revealed that the club has rejected a bid from Cliftonville for forward Ronan Hale, insisting that the player is happy at Inver Park and is the future of the club.

Hale, 23, is viewed as one of the brightest young striking talents in the Irish League and the Reds are keen to bring him to Solitude to pair him up with his equally impressive brother Rory. But, as far as Larne are concerned, they see the former Crusaders ace as someone who can help them fulfil their ambitions.

Cliftonville made an offer for Hale at the weekend but the Inver Park outfit say they declined it immediately.

“A bid was received by Cliftonville and it was turned down straight away,” stated chairman Clements.

“Ronan is very important to our planning and is a key member of the squad. He is also happy at the club.

"To us, the player is not for sale and we see Ronan as the future of Larne Football Club.”

Following their County Antrim Shield final triumph over Linfield, Larne have lost two league games in succession at home to Dungannon Swifts and Cliftonville, dropping to fifth place in the Danske Bank Premiership table.

Away to bottom club Warrenpoint Town tonight, Larne are looking at recruiting quality players rather than losing them and are keen to sign Ballymena United’s Leroy Millar and have made an enquiry to Coleraine about Jamie Glackin, who is also a target for Glentoran and Derry City.

The biggest game in the top flight this evening sees leaders Linfield travel to third-placed Cliftonville, while second placed Glentoran host the Bannsiders.

Portadown, with Trevor Williamson in caretaker charge after parting company with manager Matthew Tipton at the weekend, welcome Crusaders, Carrick play Ballymena and Glenavon face in-form Dungannon Swifts.