Larne secure signing of title-winning former Celtic midfielder

As reported by Belfast Telegraph Sport on Wednesday morning, reigning Sports Direct Premiership champions Larne have confirmed the signing of 31-year-old former Celtic and Hibernian midfielder Scott Allan.

The player from Glasgow was at Inver Park on Tuesday morning to meet with officials and put the finishing touches on a deal with the Inver Park club which will see him spend the year on loan from Scottish Championship side Arbroath.

“I’m delighted to be here and I just want to get on the training park and the pitch to show everyone what I can bring to the team,” said Allan.

“Going to play at new stadiums is a big thing for me. It’s a new challenge for me and a new country and I’m looking forward to working with the managewr and the team.

“My strength is creating chances for other players and trying to open the door for others.”

Allan comes with an impressive CV and is something of a coup for Tiernan Lynch.

The successful Larne boss, who won the title for the first time in the club's history last season, has been searching for a midfielder following the departure of Fuad Sule.

Allan started his career with Dundee United, moved to West Bromwich Albion in 2010 and from there enjoyed loan spells with Portsmouth, MK Dons and Birmingham City before returning north of the border.

He signed for Hibs then was snapped up by Ronny Deila at Celtic in 2015, winning the Scottish title in the 2015-16 season before more loan spells took him to Rotherham United, Dundee and Hibs, eventually signing for the Edinburgh club again in 2019.

He signed for Championship club Arbroath a year ago on a two-year deal after expressing concerns that he was being passed over by clubs due to some health conditions.

Allan has type-1 diabetes and was diagnosed with a heart condition three years ago but said last month: “I've trained full-time this summer. I've been at it every day so, physically, this is the best I've felt in ages.”

Larne have previously raided the Scottish Championship successfully for players such as Shaun Want and Andy Ryan, team-mates at Hamilton Academicals, who both ended last season with title-winners medals.

Lynch's side has begun the defence of their crown with two draws and two victories, and have a huge game against early Sports Direct Premiership pacesetters Cliftonville at Solitude on Saturday.

“We’re delighted to bring someone of Scott’s quality to the club,” said manager Lynch.

“The attributes he possesses have been there for everyone to see for more than a decade in both England and Scotland.

“He comes with great quality on the ball and really fits the bill of the type of player we have been looking to bring in.

“He’s excited to get started in what is a new challenge for him and we’re looking forward to having him as part of the group.”