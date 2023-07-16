Larne secure the signature of Cliftonville ace

Larne have won the race to sign Levi Ives from Cliftonville.

Glentoran were also interested in snapping up the left back but he was keen on a move to the Premiership champions.

Ives handed in a transfer request at Solitude and the clubs have agreed a fee close to the club’s valuation of £70k.

The 25-year-old wanted to sample full-time football at Inver Park and now the deal is expected to be confirmed by Larne.

The Invermen had to table several bids to land their transfer target and they will be relieved that Glentoran’s interest came to nothing.

Ives was contracted to the north Belfast club until June 2025 but made his desire to leave clear.

Glentoran remain keen to sign striker Jamie McGonigle from Derry City and versatile Coleraine ace Lyndon Kane.

