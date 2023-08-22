Larne set to sign title-winning former Celtic midfielder

The player from Glasgow was at Inver Park on Tuesday morning to meet with officials and put the finishing touches on a deal with the Inver Park club.

Allan comes with an impressive CV and would be seen as something of a coup for Tiernan Lynch.

The successful Larne boss, who won the title for the first time in the club's history last season, has been searching for a midfielder following the departure of Fuad Sule.

Allan started his career with Dundee United, moved to West Brom in 2010 and from there enjoyed loan spells with Portsmouth, MK Dons and Birmingham City before returning north of the border.

He signed for Hibs then was snapped up by Martin O'Neill at Celtic in 2015, winning the Scottish title in the 2015-16 season before more loan spells took him to Rotherham United, Dundee and Hibs, eventually signing for the Edinburgh club again in 2019.

He signed for Championship club Arbroath a year ago on a two-year deal after expressing concerns that he was being passed over by clubs due to some health conditions.

Allan has type-1 diabetes and was diagnosed with a heart condition three years ago but said last month “I've trained full-time this summer. I've been at it every day so, physically, this is the best I've felt in ages.”

Larne have previously raided the Scottish Championship successfully for players such as Shaun Want and Andy Ryan, team-mates at Hamilton Academicals, who both ended last season with title-winners medals.

Lynch's side has begun the defence of their crown with two draws and two victories, and have a huge game against early Sports Direct Premiership pacesetters Cliftonville at Solitude on Saturday.