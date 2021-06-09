Larne sign goalkeeping duo as former Linfield stopper excited to join ‘club like no other’

Rohan Ferguson in action for Linfield against his new club Larne. Pic: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Larne have followed up their historic qualification for Europe by signing two goalkeeper in the shape of an Irish League title-winning Rohan Ferguson and Canadian Michael Argyrides.

Ferguson, 23, won the championship with Linfield in the truncated 2019-20 campaign before returning to his native Scotland to play for Queen of the South and now he has joined the Inver Park revolution.

Argyrides last played for Dundela although spent the majority of the season training at Inver Park once the Championship season was scrapped.

In Canada, he played for Vaughan Azzurri in the third tier of the country’s soccer pyramid.

“Last year I was playing football in university and, due to Covid, our season was cut short,” he explained.

“I was looking forward to an option to continue to play football and was put in touch with NI GK, run by (ex Larne coach) Michael Dougherty.

“I ended up signing with Dundela where we were only able to play two competitive games and now I’m here at Larne.

“It’s been great to spend to time around the club, and I’ve learned lots from the goalkeepers I’ve worked with and (goalkeeping coach) Alan Blayney so far.”

With Conor Devlin sidelined long-term due to injury and Conor Mitchell moving on to Warrenpoint Town, Ferguson and Argyrides will go head-to-head for a starting spot when Larne play in the Europa Conference League in July, having defeated Cliftonville in Saturday’s play-off.

Ferguson started his professional career at Motherwell where he was given his debut by former Northern Ireland international Stephen Robinson, who recommended him to David Healy with the Linfield boss taking him on a successful season-long loan.

Having played a year with Queen of the South, Ferguson is pleased to be back in Northern Ireland.

He said: “I had a few other options when I was leaving Queen of the South, but once I spoke to Tiernan I was happy to come here. I enjoyed my time in the Irish League, was fortunate enough to win a league winner’s medal and played against Larne a few times.

“I saw where the club was going, it’s going in the right direction, and that’s something I really want to be a part of.

“When you play against Larne you realise they like to play football the right way. I also played with Andy Mitchell at Linfield and spoke to him, he told me it’s a club like no other, things are done properly and I’m just excited to be a part of that.”

Another astute piece of business came at Glentoran with influential defender Luke McCullough agreeing a new three-year contract with the club.

McCullough was one of the Irish League’s most impressive performers as the Glens finished third in the Premiership and is happy to commit his future to the Oval outfit.

The former Northern Ireland international said: “It was a very easy decision for me to commit to the club until 2024. I’ve settled into the club really well. I’m glad it’s all sorted and I can concentrate solely on football and doing my bit to bring success to the club and fans in the coming years.”

Glens boss Mick McDermott added: “Luke has been superb, not only in terms of his performances, but also in the level of professionalism he brings to the club every single day. He has shown the Glentoran fans his quality and it is a clear sign of where our club is moving that he has so enthusiastically committed himself for the next three seasons.”

Ryan McGivern has left Linfield to move to his hometown club Newry City, who have been busy in the transfer market ahead of the new Championship season when manager Darren Mullan will target a return to the top flight.