Larne skipper Tomas Cosgrove psyched up for historic trophy lift

Tomas Cosgrove will tonight become the first Larne player to hold the Gibson Cup aloft — © �INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Larne captain Tomas Cosgrove says it will be a proud and emotional moment for him and his family when he gets his hands on the Gibson Cup tonight.

The former Cliftonville defender will be the first Larne player in history to lift the most sought after prize in the domestic game.

Celebrations have been long and hard after the club won the Irish Premiership title for the very first time.

Linfield, who were denied a fifth consecutive title, are the visitors to Inver Park and not even David Healy’s side could stop Tiernan Lynch’s men from crossing the finishing line first.

Cosgrove, a title winner at Cliftonville, helped drag the Invermen out of the Championship and to the summit of the Premiership.

There’s been significant investment under owner Kenny Bruce but also shrewd spending and hard work by a team of dedicated supporters.

Tonight’s celebrations will live long in the memory and Cosgrove believes it will be a poignant family occasion.

“I will feel very proud,” he said. “My mum Anna doesn’t really go to matches so you know it’s a big game when she turns up. I’m sure she will probably shed a tear.

“Everyone has been very kind with their congratulations and it shows how appreciative they are.

“I’m devastated I’m suspended for the game tonight but there is no pressure on us and I was young at Cliftonville and didn’t really appreciate it as much but I will now.”

Cosgrove, Lee Bonis and Mark Randall called into Larne and Inver Primary School after training to get a flavour of how their achievement has impacted the community.

“The school classes in Larne put a thank you card on a poster and it was nice to see the smiles on the kids faces,” he added.

“The boys will have a few weeks off at the end of the season and I’m really looking forward to Europe to see how far the club can go.

“The Irish League is strong with so many top teams and great games to watch, if not good on the heart when you are playing in it.

“Cliftonville are going a bit more full-time and trying to do anything they can to compete and it will benefit them.

“The more touches you get of the football, the better you will be.

“We did not have these opportunities and facilities when we were young and the 4G surfaces are great.”

Larne owner Bruce didn’t attend the win at Crusaders which clinched the title but he will witness the trophy presentation tonight amid emotional scenes.

“It was a great feeling of relief on Friday night and it was overwhelming,” said Bruce.

“I like being in the background and didn’t attend the Crusaders game, I watched it at home with friends and family.

“It was relief and excitement for everyone and elation but Friday night in front of 3,500 people in Inver Park will be magnificent, exhausting but also emotional.

“I’ve managed to keep my emotions in check but Friday will be tough because there will be a lot of emotion around Larne.

“When I reflect on the work the board and Gareth (Clements, chairman) has done, as well as all the volunteers, and the impact it has had, there will be a lot of tears from many people and I’ll have to try my best not to be too emotional!”