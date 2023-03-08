Larne still have work to do in Premiership title race, warns Tiernan Lynch

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch insists his side still have plenty of work to do despite a scoreless draw at home to Linfield edging them closer to a first Premiership title.

The Invermen, who will feel they should have killed off the champions, are seven points clear at the summit and in a commanding position with seven fixtures remaining.

Cliftonville will move four points behind the leaders if they can win at Crusaders on Monday night.

“It’s another point and we move on,” said Lynch.

“There were a lot of disappointed bodies in the dressing room after the game.

“I would never be disrespectful to any team, but I thought we did enough to win the game.

“We played some good football and when we needed to roll up our sleeves, we did that.”

In last night’s other League games, Glentoran won 5-1 at Carrick Rangers and Coleraine saw off Ballymena United 3-1.