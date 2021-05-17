Larne stopper Conor Mitchell says attitude during ‘dark days’ paved path to his Windsor Park heroics

Linfield 1 Larne 2

Larne goalkeeper Conor Mitchell has opened up about experiencing dark days when not playing regular football over the past year.

Mitchell was speaking after a heroic display helped Larne earn a first league win against Linfield at Windsor Park since November 1976.

Previously on loan with the Blues from Burnley, prior to joining Larne in 2019, the 25-year-old twice kept out Shayne Lavery with stunning saves, the second of which was a one on one with the Northern Ireland striker seemingly certain to score.

Those sensational stops combined with a fine all round team performance, a predatory Ronan Hale strike and a dramatic late effort from Joshua Robinson gave the visitors a victory that kept them in the hunt for runners-up spot in the Irish Premiership and denied David Healy’s men the title for now.

Niall Quinn’s 85th minute leveller for the Blues looked to have sealed championship number 55 for Linfield only for Robinson to have the final say which deservedly saw Mitchell end up on the winning team. Conor Devlin has been the number one at Larne all season but after picking up a first half injury in the Irish Cup quarter-final success versus Carrick Rangers last week he is out for the rest of the campaign giving Mitchell his long awaited chance to shine.

He certainly took it on Saturday and with two big league games to come and an Irish Cup semi-final tomorrow against Crusaders and possibly a decider on Friday he is itching to show what he is all about.

Speaking about being on the sidelines Mitchell said: “It has been really difficult to be honest.

“There has been a long period when I’ve not been playing and it has been tough and there’s been dark days.

“For me now it’s great to be out there.

“Being involved in big games is a massive buzz.

“Those games were the inspiration and motivation when I was out of the team and in the darker days those were the things I was striving for and the reason why I kept working hard.

“At the end of the day all I could do was keep my head down in the background and if a chance came I knew I was in a good position to come in and try and perform.

“I used that period out of the team to try and get better physically, technically and mentally.

“I tried to get in the gym as much as I could and stay strong and tried to get extra work in with my kicking and squeeze that extra one percent out.

“When you are out of the team it is easy to not care as much but I tried to squeeze more out of every day and every moment and it has paid off so far.

“When I came into the team I felt ready.

“After the first game after 14 months out it was a case of finding my feet again but in terms of my mentality and how I felt I was ready.

“If I had wasted those months I might have been in a different position but I used it to my advantage and hopefully now I can reap the rewards from it.

“I’ve got a chance and have a job to do between now and the end of the season.”

Mitchell, who is out of contract in the summer, admits he has had to adapt to Larne’s style of playing out from the back.

“It was something new to me coming home,” he said.

“When I was at Burnley the goalkeepers were expected to put the ball in the other half.

“Conor Devlin is the best in the league at passing out so it’s been a challenge for me to keep improving on that.

“The baseline for me is to keep the ball out of the net and anything on top of that is a bonus.”

Quizzed on the Cup semi-final with Crusaders, Mitchell said: “I’m buzzing for it. It’s strange. About a month ago I probably would have said it was my worst season to date in terms of enjoying it.

“I hadn’t kicked a ball and fast forward a month and I have a chance to play in a semi-final and possibly a final. It’s great.”

Tiernan Lynch’s side, well worth their weekend win at Windsor, must hope the Bannsiders don’t beat the Blues and if that happens home triumphs over the Glens and Coleraine will see them finish as Linfield’s nearest challengers.

"Going to Windsor the big thing for us was to make sure when the Blues go to Coleraine next week, they need something from the game,” said the Larne boss.

“Thankfully, that’s now the case.

“To finish in second place, we would still need a little bit of luck, but you just never know in this league.

“All we can do is concentrate on ourselves.”

Linfield: Johns, Stafford, Haughey, Callacher, Stewart (Waterworth 75), Millar (Nasseri 79), Lavery, Fallon, Mulgrew, Quinn, Cooper (Manzinga 79). Unused subs: Moore, Newberry, Clarke, Pepper.

Larne: C. Mitchell, Watson, Robinson, Herron, Sule, Randall (Lynch 76), Hale (McDaid 65), Mottley-Henry (McMurray 24), Cosgrove, Hughes, Jarvis. Unused subs: Donnelly, Scott, A. Mitchell, Wade Slater.

Referee: Ian McNabb

Match rating: 6 out of 10

Man of the match: Conor Mitchell (Larne).