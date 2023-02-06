Larne striker Lee Bonis had full faith in his own penalty prowess

Linfield boss David Healy says he will pick his players up — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

It was a case of practice made perfect for Lee Bonis as he held his nerve to send Larne through to the quarter-finals of the Irish Cup.

His side were locked in a 1-1 stalemate with Linfield after 120 minutes of sixth round action at Inver Park. It then came down to spot kicks, where former Blues stopper Rohan Ferguson saved from Max Haygarth, which allowed Bonis to seal it.

Afterwards Bonis revealed he had spent time practicing from the spot, with the Invermen now set to travel to Harland & Wolff Welders in next month’s quarters

“I had practiced a few the day before in training and I knew I was going to score,” he said. “I was always going for that top corner.

“We worked on a few penalties here and there throughout the week but we always felt confident we would get through.”

Kyle McClean headed Linfield into the lead a minute before the break, but Bonis tucked home a 57th minute equaliser before becoming the hero in the shootout.

“It was a good day all around,” Bonis said.

“It was good to get on the scoresheet during the match and the boys worked through the penalties to get us through in the end.

“I think we dominated the game, really. We came out in the second-half with the momentum we felt we had built up and getting the equaliser allowed us to push on and we just kept working hard.

“We’ve had some big wins over the last few weeks, so the confidence is always there among the squad that we can come through big matches like this.”

Linfield boss David Healy will now aim to pick up his players as they look to produce a memorable finish to the campaign in both the Premiership and BetMcLean Cup.

“Penalty shootouts can be a lottery, but my disappointment is we’ve lost a few in a row now,” he said. “I’d never blame any individual who is brave enough to step though.

“We’re disappointed to go out of the Irish Cup, of course, it was a huge game for us.

“We’ll now pick the players up again because we know there is tough times ahead. Sometimes in failure — and no-one wants to be talking about failure, and I certainly don’t — but it can give you a shot in the arm to go forward.”

LARNE: Ferguson, Want, Sule, Bonis, Donnelly, Bolger, Thomson (Gordon 83), Millar (Maguire 111), Glynn (Kelly 102), Cosgrove, Ryan (O’Neill 102). Unused subs: Pardington, Watson, Banda

LINFIELD: Johns, Roscoe, Newberry, Shields, Millar (Pepper 80), McClean (Haygarth 80), Cooper (A Clarke 72), M Clarke, Finlayson (Hall 65), Mulgrew (Devine 119), Vertainen (McKee 72). Unused sub: Quinn.

Referee: Tony Clarke (Newtownabbey) 6

Man of the match: Lee Bonis

Match rating: 7/10