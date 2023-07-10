Larne striker rejects several clubs across the water to sign new three-year deal at Inver Park

Lee Bonis inspired Larne to title glory last season with his impressive performances earning him international recognition

Larne striker Lee Bonis has rejected the overtures of several clubs in England and Scotland in favour of penning a new three-year deal with the Inver Reds.

As revealed by Sunday Life Sport, the Northern Ireland forward was in the crosshairs of both Bolton Wanderers and Derby County, while Scottish side Dundee United were also keenly interested in his services.

However, Bonis will be going nowhere after pledging his future to Larne by signing a new deal that will take him up to the summer of 2026 at Inver Park.

The 23-year-old has been an astute signing by manager Tiernan Lynch and he helped them to their first ever Premiership title last season by banging in 15 goals across all competitions.

That earned him a first international call-up for June’s European qualifying double-header against Denmark and Kazakhstan, with Michael O’Neill suitably impressed by his strike rate.

Bonis was courted by several clubs across the water, however Larne are reported to have slapped a £300,000 price tag on him in a bid to profit from the £100,000 they paid Portadown for him in January 2022.

Along with Scottish striker Andy Ryan signing a new three-year deal earlier in the week, this is another significant re-signing for the Premiership champions ahead of both their Champions League bow against HJK Helsinki on Wednesday and their title defence.

“We are delighted to see both players commit their futures to the club,” said manager Lynch.

“As a club, the transfer windows give us the opportunity to strengthen our squad as bring new players in, which we’ve done and will continue to do where possible, but it’s also a chance to take stock with players already at the club.

“Andy and Lee have been in fantastic form and we were keen to sit down them this summer to see if they were open to extend their time at the club.

“Both players have really enjoyed their time here and it was a very straight forward conversation which led to them both putting pen to paper, either side of the weekend.

“At different stages, we have seen speculation around the future of both players and these new contracts gives both them and the club stability to know where they will be playing their football next season.

“Overall, this a great boost for everyone going into our first Champions League campaign.”