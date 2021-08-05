Larne suffer heavy defeat to Pacos de Ferreira as Tottenham Hotspur dream fades ahead of Europa Conference League second leg

Pacos de Ferreira 4-0 Larne

After holding their own for much of the game, a difficult final 20 minutes left Larne nursing a heavy defeat. Pic: Larne FC

Larne require an absolutely miraculous comeback at Inver Park if they're to earn the right to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa Conference League.

They were always destined to be up against it, taking on Portugal's fifth best team but there was an element of self-destruction about their 4-0 defeat at Pacos de Ferreira in Thursday's third qualifying round first leg.

The first two goals were gifted to striker Denilson Pereira Junior before Stephen Antunes Estaquio slotted home a pearler from outside the box and Jose Uilton Silva De Jesus added another late on.

Pereira Junior's first was a sucker punch in the dying embers of an otherwise encouraging first half, felt most cruelly by Larne goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson. After captain Jeff Hughes laid the ball back to his stopper, a heavy touch allowed the striker to charge in, win the tackle and see the ball cannon into the net.

The Harbour Rats had actually grown into the game after a tough start saw Pereira Junior constantly trouble the Larne defence. Less than a couple of minutes in, he unleashed a stunning volley that was superbly kept out by Ferguson and soon after, the striker should have done better when he fluffed a header from point blank range.

Buoyed by some top defending from the likes of Kofi Balmer and Cian Bolger, Larne then gained confidence to push forward and even had the ball in the net, although David McDaid's header was ruled out as the whistle had already gone for a foul in the build-up.

Pacos started the second half in familiarly dominant fashion, which allowed Ferguson to begin to atone for his error with a particularly strong save from Pereira Junior and another to deny Nuno Santos.

Larne again struggled to threaten with McDaid firing wide on a rare foray forward and in a vicious three minute spell midway through the half, the tie was whipped away from under their noses.

First Pacos, smelling blood, pressed right into the final third, even blocking off the back-pass to goalkeeper Ferguson. As a result, Mark Randall was forced to play dangerously across his own box, surrendered possession and Pereira Junior couldn't miss.

Soon after, Antunes Estaquio dispatched the goal of the night across Ferguson and into the bottom corner from outside the box and late on Jose Uilton Silva De Jesus added a tap-in on the end of a flowing move to complete a 4-0 rout, leaving Larne with it all to do at Inver Park next Thursday (kick-off 7.30pm).

Larne have already won a guaranteed €850k in European prize money this summer but landing a tie against Tottenham would have been a monumental jackpot.

It's never over until it's over but if they're going to beat Pacos de Ferreira to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, it will be in the most remarkable of circumstances.

