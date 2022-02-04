Larne vs Linfield was the Irish Cup draw neither team wanted, admits David Healy

Linfield boss David Healy admits it was the tie that neither team wanted, but his boys have a point to prove in tonight’s Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup second round showdown with Larne at Inver Park.

The Belfast team approach the game, which will have sold-out signs up, in a fragile stage having suffered their second League defeat of the season at Coleraine on Saturday.

Oran Kearney’s side roared to a 3-0 success, which prompted Healy to delve into the transfer market before the close of the January window, snapping up Ben Hall from Falkirk, Cardiff City’s Kieron Evans and Jake Hastie, formerly with Rangers and Motherwell.

Last weekend’s result means the Blues face a defining four days with both the League title and the Irish Cup on the line because they will also meet the Inver men at Windsor Park on Tuesday night in what is now a crucial fixture in their pursuit of reeling in Big Two rivals Glentoran at the top of the table.

But when the going gets tough, the tough get going and Healy’s team usually respond in a positive manner on the back of a negative result.

The Blues will have no intention of surrendering the trophy they won so convincingly – for a record-breaking 44th time – at Mourneview Park last year, ironically beating Larne in the final.

“I’m open and honest to admit that it’s probably the draw that neither team wanted at this stage.” said the former Northern Ireland international striker.

“It’s a big game and one we are looking forward to.

“We’ve managed to add to the group this week by bringing in a few new faces and hopefully, we’ll have one or two players back fit and healthy again because we were down to the bare bones at Coleraine last week.

“Larne have home advantage and there will be a big crowd, I would imagine it will be a sell-out, so it has all the ingredients of being a great cup tie.”

Although Healy was disappointing with his team’s offering at the Showgrounds on Saturday, he was quick to deflect any of the blame from his players, preferring to take the rap himself.

“I said at the time, I take full responsibility for the performance and I stand by that,” added the former Rangers man.

“Yes, we were one or two (players) light, but I got it wrong in terms of the formation and the team I picked. I left the players short.

“There was no point in me looking at anyone else.

“I had to analyse my own contribution.

“I beat myself up over it, the defeat was on me.”

Healy, however, believes it’s crucial how his players react to such a defeat.

He added: “I don’t think last week’s result will have a damaging effect, there are still a huge number of games to be played.

“Don’t forget we were missing players who can be very influential at both ends of the pitch. It seems when we get one back, we lose two.

“We have a big week ahead, which I as manager and the players will look forward to it.”