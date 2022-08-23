Larne weighing up potential swoop for Linfield winger Jordan Stewart after John Herron exit

Larne may try to seal a deal for Jordan Stewart this summer

Larne could make a move for Linfield winger Jordan Stewart before the transfer window closes.

The Inver Park side are understood to be looking at a number of potential signings and the Blues favourite could be on their radar.

Larne have just lost midfielder John Herron, who has left the club after his contract was “terminated by mutual agreement”.

It comes after images of Herron at a concert wearing a T-shirt appearing to bear a pro-IRA slogan appeared on social media.

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch knows Stewart well from his time at Glentoran and also working at Belfast Met’s football academy.

The 27-year-old, a boyhood Linfield supporter and grandson of Blues legend Phil Scott, agreed a contract extension in May last year, extending his stay at the club until the end of the 2023/24 season.

But the former Swindon Town man would be warmly welcomed at Inver Park if Linfield manager David Healy was prepared to do business.

Healy will need a strong squad this season, particularly if his side qualify for the group stages of the Europa Conference League.

Stewart hasn’t featured for the club since the Charity Shield game against Crusaders earlier this month.

But if Larne hope to sign the experienced winger they will need to persuade the Blues and Healy to part company with a player who has made 185 appearances for Linfield.

Transfer business will be put to the back of minds while the club prepare for their huge Europa Conference League play-off second leg against Latvian side RFS at Windsor Park tomorrow.

Linfield are aiming to become the first Irish Premiership team to reach the group stage of a European competition.

The first leg ended 2-2 as RFS hit two late goals after Stephen Fallon and Joel Cooper put the Blues two up.