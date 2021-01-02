'Larne will come again': Linfield goal hero Jordan Stewart predicts title rivals will bounce back as top spot changes hands

Linfield's goal-scoring hero Jordan Stewart won't be getting carried away by a swap of positions at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership table.

The former Glentoran winger rasped home a spectacular volley from outside the box to earn all three points and a 2-1 win over Glenavon at Mourneview Park, adding to Niall Quinn's leveller to overhaul Danny Purkis' first-half opener.

Coupled with Larne's 1-0 defeat at home Ballymena United - their first failure to win a league outing at Inver Park since December 2019 - Stewart's goal sent the Blues back to the top of the table, two points above the east Antrim side having played a game more.

"Larne have been a breath of fresh air for the league this year and they've been flying," said Stewart on BBC Radio Ulster. "They'll come again. Everybody loses games throughout the course of the season and we just worry about ourselves."

That's not to forget Crusaders, just two points further adrift and also having played a game more than the Blues.

Regardless of the battles ahead, this was a positive day for David Healy's side and in particular Stewart, whose goal was his third of the league season.

"Up until then, it probably wasn't my day - the all round performance wasn't there although I worked hard for the team. All the boys dug deep and thankfully I could put the ball in the net," he said.

"It was a hard-fought win for the boys. Any time you come down here, it's a hard game. We had to dig in. On a personal and team level, the first half wasn't good enough but the second was much better.

"We weren't at our best but we managed to get the win. I'm delighted to get the goal."

Next up, it's his old side Glentoran in the rescheduled festive derby. What odds another Stewart winner?