Larne chairman Gareth Clements has been speaking about their model for progression. Pic: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Larne chairman Gareth Clements says the club would never put itself at financial risk by paying out monster transfer fees.

Glentoran have smashed the Irish League transfer record in forking out around £100,000 to sign Shay McCartan from Ballymena United.

What another club does is their business and the Glens clearly feel the twice Northern Ireland capped McCartan is worth every penny.

And it’s a big money transfer which has fuelled further debate around lucrative signings and wages during a period of handsome financial rewards for clubs in Europe.

Clubs have adopted full-time models to chase success while Ali Pour and Kenny Bruce have poured significant investment into Glentoran and Larne respectively.

The McCartan fee proves the Glens aren’t afraid to spend big but Larne chairman Clements insists there will be a more cautious approach at Inver Park.

“We have come in here with a very clear model in how we are going to build the club,” said Clements.

“It’s going to be built sustainably so the club doesn’t have to depend on Kenny Bruce.

“He has given us the platform but myself and Niall (Curneen) the general manager and board have to make this club financially sustainable without Kenny and that is very much what we are doing. What another club does is their business but I don’t see our club paying substantial six figure sums for players.

“It’s good to see club investment but Larne will not be paying out big transfer fees in crazy fashion. The structures and pay scales are important to us. The club can strengthen but things will be done wisely.

“People talk about Larne transfer fees and wages and some of the stuff is pie in the sky.

“It’s been stated we had matched the transfer record in what we paid Coleraine for Ben Doherty and as someone who did the deal with Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry I can say it was nowhere near it. We will never be paying money like that.

"Other clubs can build their own model but we are focused on a firm base and solid structure. Our academy teams are developing, we are building stands and putting money into the infrastructure.

“That’s the way we will do it, build in bitesize pieces and aiming for financial sustainability without Kenny. He has been very generous to the club but we need to stand on our own two feet.

“The few rounds of Europe helps that and it whets our appetite for more. But we will not be losing the run of ourselves and offering silly money for players.”

Larne have to overcome Pacos de Ferreira in their Europa Conference League third qualifying round to set up a glamour tie against Spurs.

The first leg is in Porto tomorrow night at the Estadio da Mata Real (7pm).

Tiernan Lynch’s men, who have conquered Bala Town and Danish side Aarhus, will travel to Portugal this morning.

“Tiernan has stuck to his principles in how he wants to play football,” added Clements.

“We have implemented a full-time model and when we walked into the Aarhus Stadium the pitch was like Wembley, it was slick and we didn’t fear any of that because the boys are used to that.

“They work to that game plan and model of wanting the ball.”