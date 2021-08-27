Larne won't accept second place as good enough any more, warns defender Albert Watson

Larne lifted the County Antrim Shield last season but they have their eyes on bigger prizes.

The club’s first senior trophy since 1987 is merely an appetiser ahead of a more memorable feast.

Tiernan Lynch’s side, with new arrivals Kofi Balmer, Ben Doherty, Cian Bolger, Rohan Ferguson, Mike Argyrides and Navid Nasseri on board, don’t fear anyone.

Operating full-time and boasting a squad packed with experience and talent, the Invermen could be serious title contenders.

Their home record in particular is formidable and in such a fiercely competitive league, that can be crucial.

It’s difficult to know if the European battles have left the squad better equipped for a strong league campaign but at the very least it has whetted the appetite for more continental action.

The one question that is often asked is do Larne have sufficient firepower to blast their way to the title? It’s no surprise the club has been chasing Cliftonville striker Joe Gormley, while Martin Donnelly’s departure was unexpected.

But former Linfield hero Watson says his side will relish the challenge of taking on the big hitters, including Coleraine who visit Inver Park tonight (7.45pm).

“Coleraine, Glentoran and Linfield are the three teams to beat,” said the defender. “Coleraine have the experience of challenging under Oran Kearney, Glentoran have strong financial backing and a good squad so they will expect to challenge. As double winners, Linfield will be favourites.

“You’re in it to win it, you’re not in it to finish in the top four.

“You want to win the league and that’s the end of it. Teams are lying if they say the league isn’t their target, it’s why we take part in it. Players push themselves and we have the squad to challenge. We just have to concentrate on the process and hopefully the results will come.

"We are doing the right things, the culture is right and the work ethic and togetherness is there. Hopefully, that drives us on to win the league.”