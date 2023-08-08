Larne’s collapse to Dungannon simply unacceptable, blasts angry Tiernan Lynch

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch is unhappy with the champions' start to the season

Angry Larne boss Tiernan Lynch admitted he was lost for words after his side threw away a three-goal lead against Dungannon Swifts.

A stunned Lynch slammed their collapse as “unacceptable” as the champions’ title defence got off to an unconvincing start.

They had led 4-1 in the 85th minute at Inver Park, only to crumble as the Swifts stormed back to claim a scarcely-believable point on Monday night.

The equaliser came in the 96th minute, with the final touch coming off sub Andy Whiteside.

Asked for his reaction, Lynch said: “It is probably anger more than frustration, if truth be told.

“I don’t know how you are going to get an interview out of me here — I don’t have words, I don’t know what to say.

“With 83 minutes gone, 4-1 up, to draw a game 4-4 is just totally and utterly unacceptable.

“We conceded 22 goals in 38 League games last season, and to concede four on the opening day is just unacceptable.”

The game was level at the break, after a defensive mistake let Joe Moore in to cancel out Tomas Cosgrove’s opener.

But Larne, who had been far from convincing, retook the lead via Dylan Sloan early in the second half.

When Andy Ryan and then Lee Bonis scored to make it 4-1, it seemed game over.

But the Swifts pulled one back through Ben Gallagher, then another from fellow sub Tomas Galvin, before Whiteside’s stoppage-time goal.

Lynch added: “I think probably 4-1 up flattered us — it wasn’t a good performance from start to finish.

“There was no real flow about what we had done, we didn’t press the way we are supposed to press and it was a poor night.

“I think probably a big thing in it was we stopped going forward at that stage (the final minutes), we started trying to defend something and we kept trying to play within our own half, and they were pressing us.

“As I say, I can’t put it into words, that performance.”

Larne play Glentoran on Friday night. Lynch admits his anger will have to subside before he can turn his focus to that game.

He added: “Performances like that against anybody will lead you into trouble.

“The hurt now is probably stinging too much to look at Friday night. I think we have to deal with tonight before we look at Friday night.”

Dungannon, under new boss Rodney McAree, look a different side to the one that struggled last season.

McAree praised the impact made by their five substitutes —with three of them scoring in the comeback.

“We asked the players before the game to show fight, show determination and stay in the game for as long as they could to give themselves an opportunity to get something out of it,” he said.

“I thought we did that whenever it was 2-1 and then there is a crazy three minutes and we found ourselves 4-1 down.

“You think you’re dead and buried at that stage, but introducing a little bit of freshness helped us. We got players onto the pitch who more than contributed and did extremely well.”