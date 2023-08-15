Larne’s deadly duo help the champions break down Ballymena United

Larne 3 Ballymena United 0

Larne recorded their first home win of the season thanks mainly to their deadly duo in attack.

Second half goals from Lee Bonis and Andy Ryan paved the way for what was, in the end, a comfortable derby victory over Ballymena United at Inver Park, with Leroy Millar adding the gloss in stoppage time.

It’s a front two which continues to be worth its weight in gold as Larne set about aiming to retain the Gibson Cup.

It wasn’t a walk in park against a United side who are still searching for their first point of the season, but the longer the game went on the more they began to stamp their authority on proceedings.

Jim Ervin's men are a side in transition and Fraser Taylor was making his first start for United, after completing a loan move from Scottish Premiership side St Mirren earlier this month.

The young Scotsman put in an energetic performance in the middle of the park as United looked to contain a Larne side keen to follow-up their impressive 2-1 win away to Glentoran last Friday.

In truth though, the first half was a fairly drab affair.

The home side’s best chance of the night came with 15 minutes gone. Andy Ryan led the charge for Larne and waited before releasing the ball to the left flank where Micheal Glynn squared a cross into the box. Lee Bonis then wrapped his left foot around an effort which whistled just wide of Sean O’Neill’s near post.

United weren’t plentiful in their raids on the home goal either, but they came as close as anyone to breaking the deadlock six minutes before the break, with Ryan Waide heading just wide from Steven McCullough's left-wing cross.

Whatever Larne boss Lynch said at the break had the desired effect, as the home side took the lead within three minutes of the restart.

Scottish forward Andy Ryan did well to fashion space for a cross close to the corner flag on the left flank and he flashed the ball right across the six-yard box to give strike partner Lee Bonis the opportunity to head home from close range.

Ten minutes later Bonis turned provider when he shielded the ball inside the box to lay it off for the onrushing Joe Thomson, but the former Derry City midfielder steered his effort wide, under pressure from his United counterpart.

Former Larne player Johnny McMurray was sent on by Jim Ervin in a bid to help salvage their first points of the season and he came close to levelling the match when his header drew a safe from Rohan Ferguson with 15 minutes left, however the offside flag was raised soon afterwards.

If Ballymena began to sense a way back into the match, their hopes were all but extinguished eight minutes from time and it was a case of roles reversed from the opening goal.

This time Lee Bonis raced down the right flank and crossed low into the box where he found Andy Ryan and deadly striker swept a right-footed effort into the top corner of O’Neill’s goal to doubled the lead.

The Invermen almost added to their lead in spectacular fashion right on the 90 minutes through former Partick Thistle midfielder Shea Gordon.

The ball broke to Gordon just outside the box and he caught a sweet half volley which rattled the base of O’Neill’s left-hand post, with the goalkeeper stranded.

The icing on the cake was added five minutes into stoppage time when Lee Bonis once again turned provider. His initial shot was block and he laid the rebound for Leroy Millar to lash him against his former club.

Larne: Ferguson, Want, Farquhar, Thomson (’78 Kearns), Bonis, Ives, Gordon, Glynn, Cosgrove, Sloan (’68 Millar), Ryan (’87 O’Neill)

Subs: Dowling, Omar, Westendorf, Maguire

Ballymena United: O’Neill, Nelson, Whiteside, Graham (’84 Walsh), Waide, McCullough, McGuigan, Taylor (’62 McMurray), Gibson (’81 O’Boyle), McMullan, Place

Subs: Johnston, Murray, Tennant, Crawford

Referee: Ben McMaster