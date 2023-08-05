Larne’s lack of self-belief was what cost us our European dream, admits Tiernan Lynch

The Irish League champions lost out 7-1 on aggregate to FC Ballkani, which ended their European journey in a gloomy night at Solitude — Larne’s Inver Park base failed to meet Fifa requirements to host the game.

Following their agonising Champions League exit the previous week when they lost out (3-2) to crack Finnish side HJK Helsinki in extra time, the Inver men were oozing with confidence for the Conference League second round clash.

Lynch is not into excuses. He admits the team from Kosovo were clinical and ruthless over the two legs and has no complaints — they cruised home 4-1 in north Belfast.

“We are certainly learning a lot more every year in terms of European football and how teams operate,” said Lynch.

“In my opinion, a lot of it is down to self-confidence and self-belief. There was definitely an element of that for us, when we approached those European games, we didn’t think we are as good (as the opposition). We appear to play with a lack of confidence and a lack of belief.

“I certainly felt that. For example, for 45 minutes against HJK Helsinki, we gave them far too much respect (in the away fixture). Once we started to show we can play at this level, we were a different team. We have good players as well, so that was the biggest lesson for me.”

Lynch admitted Ballkani were a step up in class.

He went on: “They are quick and decisive going forward, something we don’t come across all the time. We could have been two goals up, but they go up the pitch and score.

“That was the big difference, they were clinical and ruthless. Listen, they are a top side, really, really good. They play good football and have some talented players.

“They were much better than us over two legs — I’ll not make any excuses or try to deflect anything. In saying that, for 25 minutes, I actually thought we had those boys (Ballkani) rattled. We had two great chances to score (through Lee Bonis).

“But we were totally deflated when they scored with their first attempt. Literally, every they shot they had, they scored. They are a good side, and they can rip you apart at the blink of an eye.

“I don’t want to make it sound as an excuse, but we were ravaged by injury and suspension for the game. We had a bit of a makeshift back three, but it was a good learning curve.

“It was a good lesson for us and that’s the kind of levels we would love to get to ourselves. There is work to be done, we’ll not shy away from that. We now put it behind us, and we move on.”

Lynch insists his boys will be ready for their opening defence of the Sports Direct Premiership when they host Dungannon Swifts on Monday night.

“It will be good to get back to playing against teams that every time they go forward, they don’t always score against you — I hope so anyway,” he cracked.

“We are looking forward to getting back to the League campaign.

“We know we have a big target on our back after what happened last season. We are the champions, everyone will want to beat us. But we know we must be better than we were last year — and we must be up for that challenge.

“Most teams have strengthened, including ourselves. It will be another massive challenge. Crusaders were hugely unlucky in their European game against Rosenborg in midweek — and they are a top side. It just shows the quality there is in our League.”