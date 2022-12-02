Larne’s luck is in as Sean Ward’s own goal helps Irish Premiership leaders regain winning feeling against Glenavon

The unfortunate Sean Ward heads into his own net to give Larne victory at Glenavon

Larne claimed a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Glenavon at Mourneview Park to get back to winning ways at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership.

Sean Ward’s late own goal earned all three points for the Invermen in a scrappy affair, as they moved five points clear coming into the remaining weekend fixtures.

It was a game low on genuine quality at times, but that won’t matter much to the visitors who ground it out.

Both sides came into the game having lost their last outing the previous weekend, but it was the home side who had all of the early intent.

From kick-off, Gary Hamilton’s men took the game to Larne and forced a series of corners.

From their first one, with less than a minute gone, Conor McCloskey’s set-piece on the left was cleared off the line as they came within inches of making the perfect start.

It was Glenavon who were next to threaten, with 29 minutes gone.

Space opened up for Glenavon dangerman Peter Campbell, but he ended up slicing just wide from the edge of the ‘D’.

The closest Larne came to breaking the deadlock was Leroy Millar’s looping header from a Ben Doherty ball in, although it was always sailing over Rory Brown’s crossbar.

Hamilton’s men were forced into a reshuffle just before the break when former Linfield defender Mark Haughey had to hobble off, with experienced midfielder Michael O’Connor coming on to replace him.

Larne were first to threaten four minutes into the second half when former Glenavon man Doherty cut inside from the left and brought a fine low save from Brown at his near post.

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch made a double switch, introducing midfielder Jeff Hughes and attacker Daniel Kearns.

Despite this, it was Glenavon who almost opened the scoring in spectacular fashion with 66 minutes on the clock. Glenavon did well to move the ball to youngster Isaac Baird and he let fly with a dipping effort from 20 yards which Rohan Ferguson did well to turn over his crossbar.

However, it was Larne who broke the deadlock with 10 minutes to go. A cross from the right was bravely blocked by Calum Birney for a corner.

From the resulting set-piece Kearns whipped in a dangerous cross which skidded off the head of the unfortunate Ward and past Brown for the game’s opener.

After this, Glenavon poured forward in search of an equaliser but Larne looked dangerous on the break with Paul O’Neill firing just wide.

They missed an even better chance in the 90th minute when O’Neill did the hard work to set up Leroy Millar, who fired over from eight yards out.

Glenavon: Brown, Ward, Birney, Haughey (O’Connor 42), Wallace, Campbell (Prendergast 80), Snoddy, Baird (Malone 80), Glynn, McCloskey (Bradley 75), Fitzpatrick

Unused subs: Kerr, Scannell, J Doyle.

Larne: Ferguson, Cosgrove, Watson, Bolger, Donnelly, Doherty, Gordon (Hughes 56), Sule, Millar, O’Neill, Lusty (Kearns 56).

Unused subs: McIntyre, Kelly, Scott, Hutchison, Sloan.

Referee: Christopher Morrison (Belfast)

Man of the match: Bolger

Match rating: 5/10