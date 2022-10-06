Larne’s team building days a key part of our project, maintains September Manager of the Month Tiernan Lynch

Yesterday — just hours after Larne’s shock Cup exit at the hands of the Championship club — Lynch and his squad enjoyed a team building day which involved a round of paintballing.

Lynch is today unveiled as September’s Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association’s Manager of the Month.

The timing may not have been ideal, but Lynch believes that Larne’s team building days are an invaluable exercise. The away day is the brainchild of club owner Kenny Bruce.

Lynch explained: “Every six weeks we do a team building day. Last time we went go-karting, this time it is paintballing.

“I’m fairly intense, so it gives the boys a break from the everyday rigours of full-time football with the constant training sessions and the gym work. It’s an opportunity for the players to enjoy each other’s company in a social way.

“It’s Kenny’s idea. He is big into building teams in business. He believes it’s important that colleagues are prepared to work for each other.

“We talk a lot at Larne about ‘job-and-a-half-un’. That means not only do you do your job, you also do half of the job of the person beside you.

“That’s the mentality you need in football as well as in business. We have the right characters at the club to have that mentality now. As a manager I can take getting beat, but I can’t accept getting outworked.

“We spend a lot of time and effort preparing for each game, but it’s a waste of time if you’re not prepared to carry out the work on the pitch.”

While Tuesday night’s defeat at the hands of Annagh was a bitter blow, it does not take the gloss off Larne’s excellent start to the season. The Inver Reds finished September unbeaten, with four wins and one draw.

But their recent success has garnered little attention, with the Belfast clubs hogging the limelight. That’s something Lynch is more than happy with.

“Finishing fifth last year was a real disappointment for us, as was getting knocked out of Europe in the summer,” he added.

“But we’re a relatively new team. I see this as the third team I have built during my time at Inver Park and although we are moving in the right direction, we’re still a million miles away from where I would like to be.

“But there’s still a lot of hunger and a lot of desire in this team. It’s a different type of team from the other Larne teams we have built in the past.

“For now, I’m quite happy for us to fly under the radar. That suits me down to the ground.”

Tomorrow, Larne play Newry City at The Showgrounds.