Larne’s title a dream come true and we have Kenny Bruce to thank: Tiernan Lynch

Emotional Larne manager Tiernan Lynch said he was living the dream after his side won the club’s first top-flight title in their 134-year history.

A 2-0 victory over Crusaders at Seaview sparked wild celebrations as Lynch’s men ended Linfield’s stranglehold on the Gibson Cup.

The club’s finest hour is the latest significant achievement in the Kenny Bruce era, after the wealthy businessman took over the then-Championship outfit in September 2017.

Bruce has since invested more than £5m into the club and that financial backing has helped transform the Invermen’s fortunes.

Goals from Andy Ryan and Lee Bonis got the party in full swing and it was also a first top flight title for a beaming Lynch who said: “You always have dreams but I never thought we would be here after six years. The players are hungry and they have been magnificent.

“When I walked in six years ago Kenny was talking about Champions League music at Inver and it seemed like a pipedream so I couldn't be more pleased or proud of everyone involved.

“This group of players have been outstanding all year and it is important to talk about the players who were on the journey that built the foundations.

“This was all for the fans and for Kenny, who put his money where his mouth was and we gave him a little bit back.

"If I can achieve half of what managers like David Healy, Stephen Baxter and David Jeffrey achieve I will be happy. This is the best league in the world, I’m biased but it’s special.”

Larne chairman Gareth Clements said: "This is unbelievable and very emotional. It has been a journey, there have been ups and downs over the past six years, but this is what we set out to achieve and we achieved it in the timeline and we will enjoy it."

Larne will be presented with the trophy at Inver Park next week in their last home game against Linfield.