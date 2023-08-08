Larne’s title defence off to a shaky start as Dungannon Swifts fight back to earn draw in eight-goal thriller

Larne 4 Dungannon Swifts 4

Different emotions at Inver Park after Dungannon Swifts came back to draw 4-4 with Larne

It is one thing winning the title, it is quite another defending it — as Larne may be about to find out.

The champions opened their Gibson Cup defence with a chaotic 4-4 draw against Dungannon at a disbelieving Inver Park last night.

At one stage they were 4-1 up and cruising to victory — only to somehow fall apart in the dying minutes.

If Larne can let a lead slip like this, what chance of them holding onto the Gibson Cup this season?

There were 53 points between these sides last term.

Here, there was nothing to separate them after an astonishing finale.

In front of a crowd of 2,176, and an appreciative Sky TV audience, eight goals were shared on a madcap Monday, with Dungannon storming back for an unlikely point.

All square at the break, Larne appeared to have it all wrapped up as goals from Dylan Sloan, Andy Ryan and a beauty from Lee Bonis put them 4-1 up with just 11 minutes to go.

But this is a different Dungannon side, with prodigal son Rodney McAree working his magic in his first game back.

It was Ben Gallagher’s strike that signalled the start of a stunning Swifts comeback.

Tomas Galvin made it 4-3 in the 89th minute and then, astonishingly, in the sixth minute of stoppage time, Dean Curry levelled it at 4-4.

This was the Irish League at its breathless, brilliant best, especially in those chaotic closing minutes as the drama jumped from end to end.

What a time for news to break that the Irish League TV highlights show has been scrapped by the BBC.

You could have filled the whole programme this week with the drama from this game.

Dungannon, who almost slipped out of top flight football last season, left the home of the champions not just with a precious point, but filled with pride and hope for the campaign ahead.

For Larne, well this was a huge wake-up call.

The tag of champions can weigh heavily, and the Swifts relished the challenge of spoiling the party atmosphere in front of the live TV cameras.

It had been 108 days since the Gibson Cup had been paraded at Inver Park, but it suddenly seems a long time ago.

To put this remarkable match into some context, Larne conceded just SIX League goals here last season.

Where to start?

Bizarrely, it had been a pretty forgettable first half.

Prior to Larne’s goal, the one chance came when Levi Ives, on his Inver Park debut, drifted past Ethan McGee and drove a shot wide.

Their opener came in the 29th minute as two full-backs combined. Ives received a short throw and crossed to the back post, where Tomas Cosgrove guided a header back and into the net, despite Christopher Hegarty’s desperate attempts to clear on the line.

As Larne pushed for a quick second, Cosgrove and Leroy Millar combined to find Ryan, but Hegarty blocked, also denying Sloan on the follow-up.

But just as the home side looked to press home their advantage, a lapse in concentration gifted the Swifts an equaliser. It was an early sign of things to come.

Hegarty’s clearance should have been easily dealt with, but Aaron Donnelly lost his footing, and Joe Moore was alive to the chance. In an instant he raced away from the defender, driving into the penalty area and letting the ball run on to his left foot, before drilling home.

The second half opened with Larne on the charge, showing the spirit of champions.

They retook the lead within five minutes with Cosgrove picking the ball up on the right and pulling it back to Sloan, who found the net with a composed finish.

Cosgrove went close to scoring Larne’s third, looking to bend the ball inside the post with the outside of his boot, but it spun wide.

Then Ives’ corner reached Millar, whose powerful header was parried away by Declan Dunne.

Larne’s pressure was growing, and they made it 3-1 in the 75th minute.

The outstanding Bonis timed his run to meet a through ball, unselfishly squaring back to Ryan who finished well.

Ryan then turned provider, playing a lovely 35-yard pass which Bonis finished superbly, stretching out his foot to guide the ball over Dunne with a first time effort.

Game well and truly over. Or so we thought.

Gallagher pulled one back five minutes from the end, working a yard of space and driving a left-footed shot into the top corner.

Even when another sub, Galvin, made it 4-3 in the 90th minute — lifting the ball back over a covering defender and into the net — it seemed merely a consolation.

But then, in the sixth minute of stoppage time, came the improbable.

Moore’s inswinging free kick was headed home by Curry, sparking wild scenes in the away dugout.

Disbelief for Dungannon - and for Larne, in very different circumstances.

Larne: Ferguson, Cosgrove, Donnelly, Farquhar, Ives, Want, Millar (Westendorf, 83), Thompson, Ryan (Smith, 83), Sloan (Gordon, 67), Bonis (O’Neill, 82)

Subs not used: Dowling, Kearns, Glynn.

Dungannon: Dunne, McGee, Curry, Marron (Knowles, 77), Hegarty, McGinty, S Scott (Galvin, 84), Owens (J Scott, 66), Moore, Dillon (Whiteside, 77), Devine (Gallagher, 66)

Subs not used: Ritchie, Knowles, Glenny.

Referee: Shane Andrews (Ballyclare)

Man of the match: Lee Bonis

Match rating: 10/10