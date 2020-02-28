Last-gasp Bradley keeps his cool to break Larne hearts

Larne 2 Coleraine 3

Get in: Coleraine players congratulate Stephen Lowry after he slotted in the second half penalty

Coleraine managed to repeat their Irish Cup trick at Inver Park for the second year in a row, with a late winner from Eoin Bradley sealing progress to the semis.

Larne twice led in another exciting televised tie, through Lyndon Kane's own goal and Jeff Hughes' header, but they were pegged back each time, first by James McLaughlin and then Stephen Lowry's penalty.

The game was a repeat of last year's last eight clash between the two sides, almost to the exact date, with Coleraine running out 5-3 winners after extra-time on that occasion.

The home side started brightly, looking to get on the right end of things this year and almost went ahead after six minutes.

After a spell of pinball on the edge of the Coleraine box, Marty Donnelly's poked effort took a slight deflection off Aaron Canning before coming crashing back off the middle of Chris Johns' crossbar.

It was that man Donnelly who found himself in acres of space on the left flank, thanks to a clever flick from Davy McDaid on 28 minutes, but the Bannsiders recovered well, with Lowry getting back to block his shot and avert the danger for a corner.

The deadlock was very nearly broken 10 minutes before the break with the home side going close from a corner, with Hughes just inches away at the back post.

Shortly afterwards Eoin Bradley was introduced for the injured Ian Parkhill.

He was in the thick of the action four minutes before the break, when his deflected free-kick was turned round the post at full stretch by Conor Devlin.

The home side took a deserved lead into the break, with Donnelly not surprisingly involved.

His inswinging free-kick from the right flank was met by the unfortunate head of Coleraine defender Lyndon Kane, who diverted past a helpless Johns for the opening goal.

Larne missed another opportunity at the start of the second half, with Albert Watson heading just wide from a corner.

However, Coleraine were level 10 minutes into the second half with Bradley in the thick of the action. He did well to hold off Harry Flowers, and nod down for McLaughlin to rifle a low effort past Devlin from 15 yards.

The home side retook the lead on 64 minutes.

Donnelly's free-kick from the left flank found Hughes, completely unmarked at the back post, and he made no mistake to head past keeper Johns.

The lead lasted just five minutes however. Referee Shane Andrews adjudged John Herron to have handled inside the box when jumping for a header.

Lowry stepped up for the penalty and converted, just like he did in the League Cup final, slotting past Devlin to his right to make it 2-2.

Coleraine almost took the lead for the first time with just 10 minutes left, as Kane almost ended a lung-busting run with a goal, but Devlin saved at full stretch.

However, there was still time for the Bannsiders to win it before the end of the match, with Bradley popping up with the winner on 87 minutes.

He managed to turn Flowers inside the box and from an acute angle fired through the legs of keeper Devlin much to the delight of the visiting fans behind that net.

Larne: Devlin, Flowers, Watson, Sule (78 mins, A Mitchell), McDaid, Donnelly, Lynch, Cosgrove, Hughes, Jarvis, Herron

Unused subs: C Mitchell, Kelly, Ramsey, Randall, Tilney, Andrade

Coleraine: Johns, Kane, Mullan, Canning, Lowry, McLaughlin, Carson, O'Donnell, Parkhill (37 mins, Bradley), Glackin, Traynor (45 mins, Jarvis)

Unused subs: Gallagher, Douglas, McConaghie, McGuckin, Allen

Referee: Shane Andrews