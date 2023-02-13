Late flourish ensures Loughgall keep Championship lead

Lough 41 Championship

Loughgall retained their slender one point lead at the top of the Lough 41 Championship on Saturday thanks to a 5-1 win over Institute.

Aaron Duke and Robbie Norton goals gave the Villagers a 2-0 lead at the break, before Stute’s Sean McCarron set-up a grandstand finish with a 53rd minute strike. However, Duke, Nathaniel Ferris and Kirk McLaughlin all scored in the last ten minutes to secure the points.

Second placed Annagh United kept the pressure with fightback victory over Dergview. Ben Gallagher give the Dergs the lead, only for second half strikes from Niall McGinley and Ruairi McDonald to give the Portadown club a 2-1 win.

Warrenpoint Town stayed within four points of the top two with a 4-1 away win over Knockbreda thanks to goals from Ray O’Sullivan (2), Kealan Dillon and Jake O’Connor. Peter McDermott scored a late consolation for Breda.

An injury time goal from Dundela’s Jake Corbett settled a five-goal thriller at Solitude. Aodhfionn Casey and Darren Stuart scored for Newington, with David McMaster and Peter McKiernan also netting for the Duns.

A calamitous own goal from Ards goalkeeper Alex Moore gave Harland and Wolff Welders a 1-0 win in a drab affair in Bangor.

A Josh McIlwaine brace gave Ballinamallard United a 2-0 win over Ballyclare Comrades.

There is a full programme of Championship fixtures tomorrow night. Third-placed Warrenpoint host league leaders Loughgall , while second-placed Annagh travel to the Welders.