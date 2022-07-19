Late Kirk Millar goal gives Linfield shock Champions League first leg victory over Bodø/Glimt at Windsor Park

David Healy's Blues will travel to Norway with a 1-0 lead

With seven minutes left on the clock Millar produced a sublime lob to secure a 1-0 first leg win for the Blues in the Champions League second qualifying round clash.

It’s a remarkable victory for Linfield, when the Bodo/Glimt’s recent European record is taken into consideration. The Norwegian champions claimed Europa Conference League wins over AS Roma, Celtic and AK Alkmaar last term.

The Blues will travel to Bodo next Tuesday for the second leg of the Champions League tie. If Healy’s men can maintain their lead in Norway the Irish League champions will be guaranteed a place in the group stages of one of UEFA’s three club competitions.

The winners of this clash will face either Lithuania’s Zalgiris and Sweden’s Malmo. Zalgiris won the first leg 1-0 in Malmo earlier today.

If Linfield are defeated in Norway they will play the losers of Qarabag and Zurich in the third qualifying round of the Europa League. The Azerbaijan champions travel to Switzerland with a 3-2 lead.